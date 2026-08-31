Trevor Goosby Injury Update Before Texas Longhorns Season Opener

The Texas Longhorns are officially starting game week, as the 2026 begins on Saturday with a home matchup against the Texas State Bobcats.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media to preview the game while also providing an injury update on offensive linemen Trevor Goosby and Laurence Seymore, who have both been sidelined to end fall camp.

The question that almost every Texas fan has had on their minds leading up to Week 1 has been Goosby's status after he suffered a bone bruise in his knee, avoiding a major injury in the process. And while it remains to be seen what his status will be against the Bobcats, Sarkisian made it clear that both Goosby and Seymore are trending up.

Trevor Goosby, Laurence Seymore "Both Looked Really Good" at Practice

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said that Goosby and Seymore both returned to practice and "looked really good" in the process. While Goosby's injury made the headlines, Seymore suffered an "injury hiccup" during the team's first scrimmage of fall camp.

"Both Trevor and Laurence practiced today, I thought they both looked really good," Sarkisian said. "That's a real positive for us."

"A real positive" might be an understatement from Sarkisian, especially considering that Goosby avoided what could have been a serious injury.

Projected Texas' Starting O-Line If Goosby, Seymore Miss Opener

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe (77) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the event that Goosby and Seymore are out against Texas State, which will leave the left side of the offensive line looking much different, here is what we project the starting five to look like:

LT - Andre Cojoe



LG - Dylan Sikorski



C - Connor Robertson



RG - Brandon Baker



RT - Melvin Siani

Cole Hutson could always end up getting the start at left guard if Seymore is out, but his late arrival during fall camp likely puts Sikorski a bit ahead at this point.

Sarkisian has made it clear that the coaching staff has been impressed with the depth of the offensive line during fall camp.

That's music to the ears of Texas fans, especially considering that the Longhorns went into the portal to address that issue specifically after an up-and-down year on the o-line last season.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Goosby sit out against Texas State as a precaution, but based on Sarkisian's comments, it feels like Goosby could be returning against Ohio State in Week 2.

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