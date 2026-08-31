Trevor Goosby Injury Update Before Texas Longhorns Season Opener
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The Texas Longhorns are officially starting game week, as the 2026 begins on Saturday with a home matchup against the Texas State Bobcats.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media to preview the game while also providing an injury update on offensive linemen Trevor Goosby and Laurence Seymore, who have both been sidelined to end fall camp.
The question that almost every Texas fan has had on their minds leading up to Week 1 has been Goosby's status after he suffered a bone bruise in his knee, avoiding a major injury in the process. And while it remains to be seen what his status will be against the Bobcats, Sarkisian made it clear that both Goosby and Seymore are trending up.
Trevor Goosby, Laurence Seymore "Both Looked Really Good" at Practice
Sarkisian said that Goosby and Seymore both returned to practice and "looked really good" in the process. While Goosby's injury made the headlines, Seymore suffered an "injury hiccup" during the team's first scrimmage of fall camp.
"Both Trevor and Laurence practiced today, I thought they both looked really good," Sarkisian said. "That's a real positive for us."
"A real positive" might be an understatement from Sarkisian, especially considering that Goosby avoided what could have been a serious injury.
Projected Texas' Starting O-Line If Goosby, Seymore Miss Opener
In the event that Goosby and Seymore are out against Texas State, which will leave the left side of the offensive line looking much different, here is what we project the starting five to look like:
LT - Andre Cojoe
LG - Dylan Sikorski
C - Connor Robertson
RG - Brandon Baker
RT - Melvin Siani
Cole Hutson could always end up getting the start at left guard if Seymore is out, but his late arrival during fall camp likely puts Sikorski a bit ahead at this point.
Sarkisian has made it clear that the coaching staff has been impressed with the depth of the offensive line during fall camp.
That's music to the ears of Texas fans, especially considering that the Longhorns went into the portal to address that issue specifically after an up-and-down year on the o-line last season.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Goosby sit out against Texas State as a precaution, but based on Sarkisian's comments, it feels like Goosby could be returning against Ohio State in Week 2.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7