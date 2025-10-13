Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Receive Major Update on Running Back CJ Baxter

The Texas Longhorns take a trip to take on the Kentucky Wildcats and could have one of their playmakers back out on the field.

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) rushes the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns got exactly what they needed after an ugly loss to the Florida Gators, Texas game about the week after, and responded resoundingly with a stunning 23-6 victory over the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners at this year's Red River Rivalry.

One of the usual deficiencies for the Texas offense has been their running game, which has struggled throughout the course of the season, with six Longhorns players seeing reps in the backfield. Against Oklahoma, however, the Longhorns had their best performance on the ground, recording 136 yards on the ground, and Quintrevion Wisner had his best performance of the season after gaining 94 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Now, as the Longhorns look to keep their momentum rolling, they head back out on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. After Texas' bounce-back performance in the rushing attack, the Longhorns' backfield might have one of its featured players back in the lineup against Kentucky.

CJ Baxter Expected to Return Against Kentucky

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands off to running back CJ Baxter (4) during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The improving Longhorns running game could get back one of its vital pieces in sophomore running back CJ Baxter, trending towards making his return for Texas against the Wildcats, as Horns247's Chip Brown reported on Sunday night.

Baxter has been out of the lineup since the third week of the season after suffering a hamstring injury on the first play of the game against the UTEP Miners. Up until the injury, Baxter had been the Longhorns' leading rusher with 104 yards on 24 carries through the first two games of the season.

How Could Baxter's Return Impact the Game Against Kentucky

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter gestures after a play against the Washington Huskies / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will look to build on their rivalry victory against the Sooners, taking on a Kentucky team that sits with a 2-3 record and a squad that's currently winless in the SEC after defeats against Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Texas's offense, fueled by its performance over the weekend, should get a much more favorable matchup against the Wildcats, as in Kentucky's three losses of the season, the Wildcats' defense has given up 30 or more points to opposing offenses.

The Longhorns should have a much easier time running the ball, also, compared to the Sooners, as the Wildcats' defense is towards the bottom of the SEC in defending the run. A Kentucky defense that allowed the fifth most rushing yards per game in the conference, with opposing offenses averaging 153 rushing yards per game, and allowed the third most rushing touchdowns with 12.

With the return of a dynamic running back like Baxter and Wisner finding his groove once again, the Longhorns' rushing attack could find back-to-back good outings.

