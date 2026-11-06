Texas Longhorns Receive More Season-Ending Injury News

The Texas Longhorns have been no stranger to injury news over the past few weeks, something that has bent but not broken a team that remains squarely in the mix for the College Football Playoff.

However, being in the CFP race hasn't exactly made it easier to digest some of the massive injuries Texas is dealing with.

After losing running back Hollywood Smothers for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, another member of the Texas offense is now set to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Texas TE Nick Townsend Out for Rest of the Season

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas tight end Nick Townsend will miss the rest of the season due to an injury, as first reported by Horns247.

Townsend has dealt with a knee injury this season, an ailment he originally picked up in the second half during the win over Ohio State. He would end up missing the next two games against UTSA and Tennessee.

Townsend finishes the season with six catches for 31 yards after appearing in six games with three starts.

Texas fans will remember the one-yard rushing touchdown Townsend had in the second half of last season's upset win over Texas A&M. He will be hoping to deliver more big plays once he returns to full health next year.

Who Steps Up for Texas With Nick Townsend Out?

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they have multiple options at tight end in a room that has multiple contributors.

Unlike the past three seasons, a tight end has yet to stand out among the rest for Texas but there's a few names to watch over the final four games of the regular season and potentially into the College Football Playoff.

When Townsend went down against Ohio State, Texas tight end Emaree Winston stepped up in a major way with three catches for 39 yards, which included a crucial fourth-down conversion that kept the Longhorns' comeback bid alive. He should factor into the passing game more moving forward.

But as of late, it's been Michael Masunas that has stepped up as Texas' most impactful tight end. After not having a catch through the first six games of the year, he had three catches for 37 yards in the win over Ole Miss, production that proved to be huge in a tight 34-27 victory for the Longhorns.

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