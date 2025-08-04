Texas Longhorns Receive Prediction for First Loss of Season
Per usual, several potential College Football Playoff contenders exist within the SEC this year.
CBS Sports included 10 teams from the conference within the top 25 in their preseason rankings, meaning that only six teams missed the cut.
That being said, it’s worth noting that increased competition also increases the likelihood of failure for each of the conference’s 16 teams. CBS Sports has created a list in which they predict each SEC team’s first loss, and it appears every team is at risk of receiving a blemish on their record.
CBS Sports predicts Texas Longhorns’ first loss
Although they anticipate the Texas Longhorns securing the SEC title this upcoming season, CBS Sports doesn’t believe that the Longhorns will make it through conference play unscathed.
They are projected to suffer their first loss in Gainesville, Florida, against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4. Although Florida faces the LSU Tigers in September before conference play begins, this October matchup will be both the Gators’ and the Longhorns’ official conference season opener.
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, more commonly referred to as “The Swamp,” has been recognized as one of the most difficult stadiums in the SEC for visiting opponents to play in. With a stadium capacity of 88,548, Florida fans can be expected to show up loudly and in great numbers for their test against the Longhorns. Gainesville is also further than some of Texas’ other road game destinations, which means that the traveling crowd will likely lack size and strength.
However, the Gators in the stands aren’t the only ones separating the Longhorns from a 1-0 record to open their SEC regular season schedule. A potentially more threatening problem lies in the strength of the players representing Florida on the field.
The Gators hold the No. 12 spot on CBS Sports’ preseason rankings, and their team is composed of several talented components. One of their more well-known weapons is quarterback DJ Lagway.
Lagway, a sophomore, took over as the Gators’ starter halfway through the 2024 season, and during his time at the helm, he led the Gators to a record of 6-1. The Georgia Bulldogs delivered his singular loss as a starter, and he left the game early due to a hamstring injury.
He threw for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, leading Florida to their longest win streak since 2020 (four).
If he can stay healthy, him and the rest of his team will be ready to fight come Oct. 4. Given how early in the season this game occurs, neither team should be too beat up yet.
It’s anybody’s game for the taking, but CBS Sports believes the Gators will claim the victory in front of their home crowd.