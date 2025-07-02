Texas Longhorns Vs. Florida Gators Way-Too-Early Preview: Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns will begin conference play in hopes of winning their first National Championship in 20 seasons, with what could be one of their most talented rosters of the last decade.
The Florida Gators, on the other hand, are trying to build upon their success last season to re-establish themselves as one of the premier college football programs. A mark the school hasn't seen since Tim Tebow was at the helm.
No matter who the opponent is, SEC matchups are always a dogfight between the two teams, and this one should be no different for Arch Manning and the Longhorns. The Gators have top-end talent scattered across their roster, so here are a few players to keep an eye on when they matchup in the Swamp on October 4.
1. DJ Lagway
The Gators will have a Lone Star native as their signal caller. In his first season of college football, Lagway impressed sports analysts around the country. While playing in 12 games last season, he rushed for over 100 yards and threw for nearly 2,000. Finishing the season with a 59.9 percent completion percentage and 12 passing touchdowns to nine interceptions, the Florida coaching staff and their faithful fans are eagerly awaiting to watch his development in his second season with Billy Napier.
2. Jaden Baugh
Baugh was the second piece of Florida's dynamic all-freshman backfield last season, running for 673 yards on 133 carries. Averaging 5.1 yards per carry last season, Baugh showed how explosive he can be, ripping off a 55-yard touchdown run that sealed the Gators' win over LSU. He also showed an ability to take over whole games, scoring five touchdowns against Kentucky in a 48-20 rout.
3. Jake Slaughter
It might be odd to find an offensive lineman on the players to watch list, but Jake Slaughter isn't an average offensive lineman. The Redshirt senior earned numerous awards for his performance last season, including AP All-American First Team, All-SEC first team, and was named a team captain. PFF ranked him as the sixth-best Center the previous season, and he will return to bolster what experts expect to be one of the better offensive lines in the conference.
4. Tyreak Sapp
The biggest threat the Longhorns' offensive line will face in this matchup. During Florida's final four games of the season, Sapp has eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, earning two of the team's highest PFF grades. He finished the season ranked 14th for edge defenders in all of FBS and will anchor a defensive line with a ton of experience.