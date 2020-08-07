Texas Longhorns Trending for Explosive Florida WR?

Explosive Pompano Beach Florida wide receiver Jaden Alexis is set to announce his commitment in the coming weeks.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster caught 49 passes for 894 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Monarch HS. The South Florida native will be one of the more dynamic wideouts in the 2021 class.

Alexis' evaluation from SI All American:

Bottom Line: Alexis is a big-play threat because of his short-area quickness and burst. Very athletic wide receiver that will be difficult to corral during one-on-one situations, particularly after the catch. Adept at beating press coverage and excellent at turning a short screen into a long gain.

Several recruiting experts have predicted Alexis will eventually pick the Longhorns.

Alexis would be the second receiver commit for the 2021 class, with a chance to make a great impact in Austin. Texas is also heavily recruiting and trending four-star receiver Ketron Jackson. Jackson is also set to announce his decision in the near future.

The sunshine state has been good for Longhorn fans as of late, as Texas landed 2021 three-star offensive lineman Michael Myslinski earlier Thursday morning. The Jacksonville native chose the Longhorns over offers from Iowa, Florida State, Maryland, Arkansas, Louisville and Missouri.

The 2021 class for Texas continues to grow, earning the Longhorns a No.1 recruiting class among the Big 12. Herman and company have been doing a great job of managing this pandemic and actively recruiting/preparing for the upcoming season.

