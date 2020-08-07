LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Trending for Explosive Florida WR?

Tomer Barazani

Explosive Pompano Beach Florida wide receiver Jaden Alexis is set to announce his commitment in the coming weeks.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound speedster caught 49 passes for 894 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior at Monarch HS. The South Florida native will be one of the more dynamic wideouts in the 2021 class.

Alexis' evaluation from SI All American:

Bottom Line: Alexis is a big-play threat because of his short-area quickness and burst. Very athletic wide receiver that will be difficult to corral during one-on-one situations, particularly after the catch. Adept at beating press coverage and excellent at turning a short screen into a long gain.

Several recruiting experts have predicted Alexis will eventually pick the Longhorns. 

Alexis would be the second receiver commit for the 2021 class, with a chance to make a great impact in Austin. Texas is also heavily recruiting and trending four-star receiver Ketron Jackson. Jackson is also set to announce his decision in the near future.

The sunshine state has been good for Longhorn fans as of late, as Texas landed 2021 three-star offensive lineman Michael Myslinski earlier Thursday morning. The Jacksonville native chose the Longhorns over offers from Iowa, Florida State, Maryland, Arkansas, Louisville and Missouri.

The 2021 class for Texas continues to grow, earning the Longhorns a No.1 recruiting class among the Big 12. Herman and company have been doing a great job of managing this pandemic and actively recruiting/preparing for the upcoming season. 

Football

Texas Longhorns Running Back Weighing Opt-Out Option for 2020

Texas running back Daniel Young is not practicing and currently weighing his options on playing in 2020 according to head coach Tom Herman.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns COVID-19 Safety Measures Working So Far

The Texas Longhorns athletic department once again reported no new positive COVID-19 tests among 'onboarded' teams

Chris Dukes

Did the Coaches Poll Get the Texas Longhorns' Ranking Right?

Texas comes in at No. 14 in the preseason coaches poll, but should they be ranked higher?

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball Great Jim Gideon named to National College Baseball Hall of Fame

Gideon becomes the 12th former Texas Baseball player to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Get Surprise Early-Morning Commitment

Texas fans woke up Thursday morning to good news with the commitment of Florida offensive lineman Michael Myslinski

Chris Dukes

College Football Playoff Pushes Back Selection Day

The CFP committee is now planning on meeting later in the year to accommodate Power 5 conferences' decisions to push back championship games.

Chris Dukes

Austin Mayor Concerned About Planned UT Crowd Size

Austin Mayor Steve Adler weighed in on the University of Texas' potential plan to allow 25% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

The NCAA Appears to Have Kept Things Together With Today's Decision, but for How Long?

The governing body is expected to give each division autonomy over whether to hold a postseason. Still, the need to make different rules for different groups only highlights the real rift that's growing between larger and smaller classifications of schools.

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Florida Offensive Lineman?

Bishop Kenny HS offensive lineman Michael Myslinski is set to announce his commitment in the coming weeks and he may be trending towards the Forty Acres.

Tomer Barazani

DeSoto DL Shemar Turner Remains Big Target for Texas Longhorns

High school head coach believes the SI All American Candidate would be a close to a five-star prospect if he had the benefit of spring practice.

TD Jones