SI All-American Candidate Jaden Alexis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jaden Alexis 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch
Schools of Interest: Considering Texas and Miami, among others. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Lean and wiry with some muscle definition in upper body. Solid length with strong trunk, developed lower half. 

Athleticism: Twitchy. Explosive short-area quickness. Good open-field speed with considerable stride relative to height. Flashes the ability to get to second gear relatively quickly. Quick hands. When he runs, Alexis stops and starts at an elite level with well above average lean. 

Instincts: Understands how to get off tight coverage by using his hands and adjusting his speed at the line of scrimmage. Sharp cuts in and out of breaks with consistent separation Quick hands to put the ball away after catching a screen in traffic with good vision and execution as a runner. 

Polish: Intelligent receiver that stems his routes well. Uses his hands to defeat press coverage. Alexis takes advantage of his lateral quickness to get off the line of scrimmage as well as make defenders miss in heavy traffic. Uses speed threat to set up double moves. 

Bottom Line: Alexis is a big-play threat because of his short-area quickness and burst. Very athletic wide receiver that will be difficult to corral during one-on-one situations, particularly after the catch. Adept at beating press coverage and excellent at turning a short screen into a long gain.

