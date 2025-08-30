Texas Longhorns Red Zone Struggles Rear Their Ugly Head Again vs. Ohio State
The Texas Longhorns began their championship-expectation-filled 2025 season with one of their toughest tests they will have the entire year, with a trip to Columbus to take on the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The season did not get off to the ideal start after a close 14-7 loss to the Buckeyes.
Much of the excitement surrounding the Longhorns' season was its new look offense led by new starting quarterback Arch Manning. Even with the final score line ending up as a one-possession game, the Longhorns struggled as they did not manage to score until the fourth quarter; however, chances were available for Texas to capitalize throughout the game.
A constant struggle of the Longhorns' offense in years past has been converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns, and again the reoccurring nightmare made its appearance, in the season opener. After two trips into the Buckeyes' red area concluded with zero points for the Longhorns, which certainly gave a few Longhorns fans a case of déjà vu from the conclusion of the Cotton Bowl from a season ago.
Breaking down the Longhorns' Redzone Opportunities
Texas needed a quick start coming out of the locker room, as the Longhorns were headed into halftime scoreless, the first time a preseason No. 1 team was held scoreless in the first half, a feat that had not occurred since 1988.
The Longhorns' defense executed exactly what the team needed after forcing a quick three-and-out from Ohio State's offense, and the offense followed it up with its first long drive of the game, with a 15-play drive that accumulated 70 yards and lasted 6:54 minutes early in the third quarter.
However, Texas could not find the end zone after getting the ball inside the Buckeyes' 10-yard line, and after four straight running plays, which ended after Manning was stuffed on a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line on fourth, turning the ball over on downs and keeping the Longhorns' score at zero.
After the Buckeyes capped off a touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns needed to move the ball down the field swiftly to quickly respond to Ohio State's score. Texas once again managed to move the ball on the Buckeyes' defense as they held possession for 5:06 minutes on a 13-play, 76-yard drive that stalled once the field shrank again.
With back-to-back short runs and an incomplete pass from Manning, the Longhorns were back to a pivotal fourth down chance that went awry after a pass attempt targeting wide receiver Parker Livingstone fell incomplete. The Longhorns turned the ball over again, missing out on critical points after Steve Sarkisian opted for a pass play targeting Livingstone in the endzone while still having the opportunity to pick up a first down with a fourth and three from the Buckeyes' nine-yard line.
And while the Longhorns managed to make the game a one-score affair late and had a chance to drive the field for a game-tying score, it ultimately fell short. A score from either red zone opportunity could have changed the tide in the game down the stretch.
Texas will get the opportunity to regroup and should have the chance to work on its red zone offense against much "easier" competition in its home opener against San Jose State on Sep. 6.