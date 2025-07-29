Texas Longhorns Redshirt Freshman WR Could 'Earn' Key Role
The 2025 season continues inching closer as the Texas Longhorns will open fall training camp on Wednesday with their first practice of camp, but on Tuesday, much of the Longhorns' coaching staff was made available to the media, where plenty was said about the status of the program and the development of players.
A piece of information that came out of Tuesday's availability, which could develop throughout the 2025 season, was offensive coordinator Kyle Flood talking about redshirt freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone's role in the Longhorns' offense in his second year with the program.
“I think he’s going to earn himself a role on this offense for sure,” said Flood.
How could Livingstone be an Impact player in the Longhorns' Offense in 2025
The Longhorns' wide receiver room has a brand new look heading into 2025 after losing the likes of Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, with sophomore Ryan Wingo and junior DeAndre Moore Jr. leading the charge now for the offense. Wingo and Moore will certainly be looked upon to be the top two receiving options for Arch Manning. However, the role for a third wide receiver has remained available.
Texas brought in plenty of new options to battle for the role with Stanford transfer Emmett Mosely V and two highly touted five-star freshmen, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett. Livingstone only played in four games last season, but with a year of experience in the system and growing familiarity with Manning, both factors could be beneficial for Livingstone as he looks to compete for a role in the Longhorns' offense.
Another benefit for Livingstone is his height, standing at 6'4. The redshirt-freshman is currently the tallest wide receiver on the Longhorns roster, making him a legitimate down-the-field threat and a factor on contested catches. Livingstone turned some heads in offseason practices, receiving praise from Steve Sarkisian during spring practices back in March.
"Parker Livingstone continues to play well for us," Sarkisian said.
The second-year player's size and frame could also benefit the Longhorns in the run game. A willingness from the redshirt-freshman to commit as a blocker could allow him to play more often and earn vital reps, which could turn into targets the more Livingstone stays on the field.
The first game of the season against Ohio State might be difficult to gauge the involvement Livingstone might have in the Longhorns' offense in 2025, but the next three games against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State could be a perfect opportunity for Livingstone to carve out a role in the offense that could transfer over into other key games Texas has on its schedule.