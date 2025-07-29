Two Texas Longhorns Named To Maxwell Award Watch List
Two Texas Longhorns were named to the Maxwell Award watch list, which is given to the all-around best player in college football, as voted on by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and head coaches of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
The award has been annually dominated by quarterbacks and running backs, with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty winning last season, and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington winning in 2023.
Coincidentally, the two Longhorns named to the list, Arch Manning and running back Quintrevion Wisner, fit the mold of playing the positions most likely to win one of college football's most prestigious awards.
A Long Time Coming
The last Longhorn to win the Maxwell award was Colt McCoy in 2009; before that, it was Vince Young in 2005. Ricky Williams (1998) and linebacker Tommy Nobis (1965) are the only other players from the Forty Acres to win the prestigious Maxwell award.
Manning is one of the most anticipated players of the 2025 season, and not just for Longhorns fans. The pedigree and hype surrounding him entering his first full season as a starter are unprecedented, but one could argue they are well deserved.
In 10 appearances during the 2024 season, including two starts, Manning completed 61 of 91 passes (68 percent) for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. Now, as the full-time starter, with his ability to use his legs to either create time in the pocket or run the ball himself, it could finally be time for his breakout season that many are waiting for.
Wisner is in his third season with the Longhorns and has made 12 starts in that time. He earned third-team All-SEC honors for his play in 2024. In 15 games in 2024, he led the team with 1,064 yards and five touchdowns. He finished third on the team in receptions with 44 catches, 411 yards, and a touchdown.
Now, the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC, the hype has built around Wisner, who had four games last season with over 100 rushing yards. As he prepares to enter the 2025 season, he will share the backfield with Manning as the Longhorns begin their quest for their first national championship in over 20 seasons.
As two of the main focuses in Steve Sarkisian's offense, Manning and Wisner will look to become the first Longhorns since 2009 to win the Maxwell award when they kick off the season on August 30 at Ohio State at 11 a.m. CT.