Texas Longhorns Release Ohio State Hype Video Voiced by WWE Legend
The hype surrounding the Texas Longhorns in 2025 simply cannot be put into words.
The team is currently ranked atop the AP Top 25 rankings, they are the current favorites to win the national championship, which would be their first since 2005, and the emergence and realm of possibilities that quarterback Arch Manning possesses speaks for itself.
And with the first game of the 2025 season giving the Horns one of their biggest tests yet in the Steve Sarkisian era, the team could use as much momentum as they can get as they head to Columbus.
And if you go to Texas' football account on the X platform, you can find that in spades.
The Longhorns Released a Hype Video Voiced by The Undertaker
In the two-minute video voiced by celebrity Horns fan Mark Calaway, known to WWE fans as "The Undertaker," the Burnt Orange football team is shown getting their grind on both in the weight room and the practice field.
The video starts with the evident heartbreak of the team's defeat at the hands of their Week 1 opponents in the College Football Playoff semifinal, with the WWE Hall of Famer saying, "After you fall, and the dust settles, you rise and start the climb."
Here is the full video:
Though the Longhorns are seemingly on top of the mountain right now with their No. 1 ranking, a climb couldn't summarize the team's season any better, as every team now starts with a 0-0 record and must each make their own climb as they go through the 2025 season and every challenge that comes along with it.
The Longhorns were so close to finding themselves at the top of said mountain before the team's loss to Ohio State stopped them dead in their tracks.
Texas won 13 games in their debut SEC season in the 2024 season, which included wins over rivals Oklahoma and Texas A&M, the latter their first matchup on the gridiron since 2011, and also defeated the Clemson Tigers and Arizona State Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff, both in thrilling fashion.
However, the Longhorns were unable to top Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, as they lost their one regular season game to Georgia in mid-October and also fell to the 'Dogs in the SEC Championship game.
The climb for the Longhorns begins at 11:00 A.M. in Columbus when they take on the Buckeyes with vengeance surely fresh on their mind from this past January.