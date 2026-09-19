No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA: Live Updates and Box Score

AUSTIN - The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are back in action at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

Just last week, the Longhorns won a thriller over the then-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, storming back from 20 points down in the fourth quarter and scoring 21 unanswered points to take home the 24-23 win.

The Longhorns were able to storm back thanks in part to a balanced rushing attack that held the ball for nearly the entire fourth quarter. During that stretch, the Longhorns offense totaled 40 plays on three separate drives.

The defense was also on point, however, keeping the Buckeyes and star receiver Jeremiah Smith in check from the middle of the third quarter to the end of the game.

Now, a new test comes to town in the form of the UTSA Roadrunners, who are led by head coach Jeff Traylor.

The Roadrunners are coming off a thrilling comeback of their own, taking down Texas State 31-26, and are currently 2-0 on the season.

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown comes to Austin throwing for nearly 500 yards and four touchdowns in his first two games. This will be his second crack at the Longhorns in his career as a starter.

In his first outing against Texas in 2024, the Longhorns won 56-7, and McCown was 21 of 29 for 132 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Follow along with us down below for live drive-by-drive updates of Saturday's matchup.

1st quarter 2nd quater 3rd quarter 4th quarter TOTAL UTSA Texas

1st Quarter

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to throw during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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