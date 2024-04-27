Texas Longhorns Star T'Vondre Sweat Thrilled With Tennessee Titans Pick
Despite entering the spring as one of the top-rated defensive tackles in the class, the road leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft was a difficult one for Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, Sweat was arrested on DWI charges in Austin, leading many to speculate that his draft stock would take a major hit. There were even rumors that some teams had removed Sweat from their draft boards completely.
Fortunately for Sweat, that proved not to be the case, with the Tennessee Titans taking Sweat with the No. 38 overall pick in the second round, where he will immediately become a key part of a talented defensive front alongside linemen Jeffrey Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
"It was amazing. I’ve been working for this all my life," Sweat said. "I’m so glad the Titans believed in me, and Tennessee, I’m coming home, and I promise there won’t be a letdown. Tennessee fans, let’s rock ‘n’ roll."
Understandably, it was an emotional situation for Sweat. After all, it was the culmination of a journey that saw him working night and day for the last five years to become arguably the best defensive tackle Texas has seen since the days of Rodrique Wright.
However, it was equally as emotional for his family, who has been with Sweat every step of the way.
"Just a lot of tears, a lot of tears," Sweat said of his family's reaction to his selection. "It’s the biggest moment of my life, so they were so happy and had so many tears. It meant so much to me, and because of that the tears came to me, so it was all tears."
However, getting picked at No. 38 wasn't the only surprise for Sweat on the day.
With his selection by the Titans, he will also now be reuniting with his former Texas teammate Keondre Coburn, who he spent four years with in Austin.
And he could not be more excited.
"Aww, Big Coburn, I can’t wait to get down there and play next to him," Sweat said. "That’s going to be awesome to play next to him and Jeff (Simmons), oh wee, I feel sorry for the league (laughing)."