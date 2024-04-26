Texas Longhorns DT T'Vondre Sweat Selected No. 38 Overall in NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- After a five-year career with the Texas Longhorns, defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat has finally made his way to the NFL, and it came at a somewhat surprising spot early in the second round.
The Tennessee Titans selected Sweat with pick No. 38 in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday. He's now the third Longhorn to be selected in this year's draft, joining Byron Murphy II and Xavier Worthy. Surprisingly, he went ahead of receiver Adonai Mitchell.
Sweat was arrested on DWI charges April 7 after being involved in a car accident. It came right around the time he was set to met with some teams, but the incident clearly didn't hurt his draft stock.
Sweat was a primary reason the Texas defense allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per
game (80.8) in the country during the regular season. The Longhorns also allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (17.5).
Sweat won the the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named the Outland Award winner, given annually to the best lineman in college football. He posted 42 total tackles, two sacks and five passes defended during the regular season. Sweat also caught a two-yard touchdown in Texas' 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship.
Now, he'll look to start wrecking havoc in the league as a rookie next season