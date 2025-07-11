Texas Longhorns Roster Updated With New Jersey Numbers
With the countdown to the Texas Longhorns' much-anticipated heavyweight clash against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes now just fifty days away, the Longhorns' roster is seeing its fair share of changes with updates to its online roster.
As Joe Cook of Inside Texas highlighted, some of the changes happening around the Longhorns roster revolve around the transfers the Longhorns brought in for the 2025 season as they begin receiving their jersey numbers.
Here's a look at the updated numbers for some of the more notable transfers the Longhorns brought in:
Wide receiver Emmett Mosley V will wear No. 3, kicker Mason Shipley will be wearing No. 49, tight End Jack Endries will wear No. 88, and Defensive Tackle Maraad Watson will wear No. 98.
What impact can the Transfers have on the Texas Longhorns' 2025 Season
Mosley comes into a Longhorns wide receiver room which, is currently reshaping its look after losing three of its receivers from a season ago. With Mosely having much more playing experience compared to the younger players in the receiving room after having 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns in his freshman year at Stanford, the transfer should get an opportunity right away to find a spot on the Longhorns' offense. Mosely could slide right in with Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr., who bring the wide receiver room a sense of continuity for new starting quarterback Arch Manning and leadership to the younger guys at the position.
Kicker Mason Shipley was reliable last season with Texas State, going 53-for-55 on PATs and 15-of-19 on FGs. Shipley is replacing longtime Longhorn kicker Bert Auburn, who is now with the Miami Hurricanes. With Texas expectations set on a national title, the Longhorns will need the consistency from Shipley, which he has shown at Texas State, and the ability to make big-time kicks in crucial situations.
Jack Endries should slide right into the starting role at the tight end position for Steve Sarkisian's offense, which needs to replace three players at the tight end position. Endries finished his last season at Cal with 56 receptions for 623 yards and two touchdowns. The Longhorns' offense gets lots of production from their tight ends, as the starter last year, Gunnar Helm, finished the season with 60 catches for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. Now needing to replicate that production, Endries should have that opportunity to become Arch Manning's security blanket in key moments.
The addition of Maraad Watson was much needed as the Longhorns lost several players at the defensive line positions from a season ago. Depth at the defensive line was much needed, and the Longhorns addressed it by bringing in five transfers at that position, including Watson. Last season while at Syracuse, Watson had a freshman All-American season after racking up 31 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. The touted second-year player should find a role in the rotation and can figure into the Longhorns' plans for the future with three seasons of eligibility remaining.