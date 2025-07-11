Paul Finebaum Has High Expectations For The Texas Longhorns
Less than two months stand between the Texas Longhorns and their highly anticipated season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road.
As college football’s first week draws nearer, analysts have started to reveal more predictions about this game and about the Longhorns’ season as a whole.
While projections for the team vary, analyst Paul Finebaum anticipates a strong season for Sarkisian’s squad this upcoming season.
Finebaum on 2025 Texas Longhorns
In fact, Finebaum affirmed his belief that head coach Steve Sarkisian’s squad will be the best team in college football this season on ESPN2’s Get Up.
“Well, that’s pretty boring, but I’m sticking with Texas,” Finebaum said. “They just have it all across the board. Now, some of these people reading the magazines at the grocery store are going, ‘How can you say that, because they’ve had to replace so many skill position players?’ That’s all true. Just watch the NFL Draft. But Steve Sarkisian has recruited, and he has mined the portal better than anyone in the land, so his roster is superb.”
The Longhorns saw 12 players get selected in the 2025 draft, establishing a new program record during the seven-round era for the most players taken in one draft.
However, Finebaum’s judgment of the situation in Austin, Texas, has some truth to it. Sarkisian and his team assembled the No. 1 overall ranked recruiting class for 2025, meaning that this group of incoming freshmen could be difference makers.
The class contains several key components, highlighted by five five-star recruits: safety Jonah Williams, defensive lineman Justus Terry, wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, cornerback Kade Phillips and edge rusher Lance Jackson.
The intention and efficiency with which they approached the transfer portal this year have also helped them fill the gaps that some of these NFL draftees left. Former California tight end Jack Endries and Stanford receiver Emmett Mosley were among key transfer portal grabs.
Endries has been named as a potential ‘sleeper’ player by ESPN, after logging 56 receptions for 623 yards during his past season with the Golden Bears. Mosley impressed at Stanford last season as a freshman, recording 48 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns.
Finebaum believes these newly rostered players will make a difference, but not without one more player he has consistently supported throughout this offseason.
That player is none other than redshirt sophomore Arch Manning. Finebaum has not only said that he believes Arch Manning has a strong shot at winning the Heisman Trophy, but also that he is the best collegiate quarterback since Tim Tebow played for Florida.
In order to see if Finebaum’s positive projections for this team come to fruition, fans will have to follow the Longhorns on Aug. 30, when they make their debut against the Buckeyes.