Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Running Back Could Be Big Surprise in 2026 NFL Draft

Texas running back CJ Baxter has potential to rise up NFL draft boards during 2025 season

Henry Hipschman

Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter during the first day with pads in fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Monday, August 5, 2024.
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter during the first day with pads in fall football camp practice for the Texas Longhorns at Denius Fields on Monday, August 5, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CJ Baxter, the talented Texas Longhorns running back who had high expectations coming into the 2024 season, was sidelined before he could get his first true stint as a starter. As he is set to play in the upcoming 2025 season, he could make a surprise climb up NFL draft boards.

Pro Football Focus recently published a list of ten wildcards who could possibly rise up NFL draft boards this season, including Baxter. Granting the redshirt sophomore a 74.8 rushing grade for the 2023 season, he could be an invaluable readdition to the Texas roster, especially when sitting behind new Texas quarterback, Arch Manning.

Baxter first got full time reps as a freshman when another star Texas running back, Jonathan Brooks, suffered a torn ACL in November of the 2023 season. A former five star recruit according to On3, Baxter was awarded the starting role in Brooks' absence.

CJ Baxter during the College Football Playoff Semifinals vs Washington
Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) evades the Washington defense to carry the ball during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Huskies won the game over the Texas Longhorns 37-31. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baxter finished his freshman season with 659 rush yards, 156 receiving yards, and five touchdowns, including a season-high 20 carries and 117 rush yards against Iowa State the week after Brooks' injury. Baxter was expected to make a big jump in his sophomore season but tore his PCL and LCL in a preseason practice.

Baxter will have to compete with an impressive 2026 running back class if he hopes to improve his draft value.

According to Pro Football Focus, other notable backs who could declare for the draft include junior Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who finished 2024 with 1,125 rush yards and 17 touchdowns, and the Penn State junior running back duo Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Singleton and Allen combined for 2,207 rush yards, acquiring more than 1,000 yards each, and 20 touchdowns.

With the injuries behind him and a talented field of backs to compete against, the 2025 season could prove to have major upside with Baxter back in a starting role with the Longhorns.

feed

Published
Henry Hipschman
HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

Home/Football