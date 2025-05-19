Texas Longhorns Running Back Could Be Big Surprise in 2026 NFL Draft
CJ Baxter, the talented Texas Longhorns running back who had high expectations coming into the 2024 season, was sidelined before he could get his first true stint as a starter. As he is set to play in the upcoming 2025 season, he could make a surprise climb up NFL draft boards.
Pro Football Focus recently published a list of ten wildcards who could possibly rise up NFL draft boards this season, including Baxter. Granting the redshirt sophomore a 74.8 rushing grade for the 2023 season, he could be an invaluable readdition to the Texas roster, especially when sitting behind new Texas quarterback, Arch Manning.
Baxter first got full time reps as a freshman when another star Texas running back, Jonathan Brooks, suffered a torn ACL in November of the 2023 season. A former five star recruit according to On3, Baxter was awarded the starting role in Brooks' absence.
Baxter finished his freshman season with 659 rush yards, 156 receiving yards, and five touchdowns, including a season-high 20 carries and 117 rush yards against Iowa State the week after Brooks' injury. Baxter was expected to make a big jump in his sophomore season but tore his PCL and LCL in a preseason practice.
Baxter will have to compete with an impressive 2026 running back class if he hopes to improve his draft value.
According to Pro Football Focus, other notable backs who could declare for the draft include junior Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who finished 2024 with 1,125 rush yards and 17 touchdowns, and the Penn State junior running back duo Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Singleton and Allen combined for 2,207 rush yards, acquiring more than 1,000 yards each, and 20 touchdowns.
With the injuries behind him and a talented field of backs to compete against, the 2025 season could prove to have major upside with Baxter back in a starting role with the Longhorns.