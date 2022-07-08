Texas RB Keilan Robinson Pawns Alabama Rings

Texas running back Keilan Robinson has pawned the championship rings he received at Alabama

Keilan Robinson has put his days at Alabama behind him. He is no longer in possession of the rings he received at Alabama in 2020.

Robinson’s SEC Championship, Rose Bowl, and National Championship rings were sold by Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, NV for $60,000, according to ESPN.

The rings were featured on the popular TV show, Pawn Stars.

Robinson was not on Alabama’s active roster in 2020. He opted out due to Covid-19. He transferred to the Texas Longhorns in 2021 to reunite with Steve Sarkisian, his former offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Robinson is confident the Longhorns can beat the Crimson Tide in week two. He recently discussed the highly anticipated matchup in a Twitter space session with fans.

“Ain’t no chip on our shoulder, it’s just a … it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because you there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out,” Robinson said, “but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do.”

In his sophomore campaign at Texas, Robinson ran for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson will have the opportunity to defeat his former team when the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide on Sept. 10th.

