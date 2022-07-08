Skip to main content

Texas RB Keilan Robinson Pawns Alabama Rings

Texas running back Keilan Robinson has pawned the championship rings he received at Alabama

Keilan Robinson has put his days at Alabama behind him. He is no longer in possession of the rings he received at Alabama in 2020. 

Robinson’s SEC Championship, Rose Bowl, and National Championship rings were sold by Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, NV for $60,000, according to ESPN.

The rings were featured on the popular TV show, Pawn Stars.

Robinson was not on Alabama’s active roster in 2020. He opted out due to Covid-19. He transferred to the Texas Longhorns in 2021 to reunite with Steve Sarkisian, his former offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Robinson is confident the Longhorns can beat the Crimson Tide in week two. He recently discussed the highly anticipated matchup in a Twitter space session with fans.

“Ain’t no chip on our shoulder, it’s just a … it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because you there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out,” Robinson said, “but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18557315
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Spieth Speaks on LIV Golf Rumors

Spieth addressed claims that he intended to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

By Connor Zimmerlee56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
USATSI_16932295
Play
News

Which SEC Rivalries Must Stay Together After Conference Realignment

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to join the SEC, which rivalries should remain intact in the newly formed conference?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
sark.0
Play
Football

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

By Michael Gresser8 hours ago
8 hours ago

In his sophomore campaign at Texas, Robinson ran for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Robinson will have the opportunity to defeat his former team when the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide on Sept. 10th.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_18557315
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Jordan Spieth Speaks on LIV Golf Rumors

Spieth addressed claims that he intended to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

By Connor Zimmerlee56 minutes ago
USATSI_16932295
News

Which SEC Rivalries Must Stay Together After Conference Realignment

As Texas and Oklahoma prepare to join the SEC, which rivalries should remain intact in the newly formed conference?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
sark.0
Football

Big 12 Coaches Poll: Where Does Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Rank?

There is only room for improvement in year two at Texas for Steve Sarkisian

By Michael Gresser8 hours ago
Image
Podcast

PODCAST: The Longhorns Recap; Arch Manning Impact

The Longhorns are all in on the recruiting trail as Arch Manning's impact continues

By Adam Glick8 hours ago
USATSI_17226848
Football

West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 5

West Virginia will have a new-look defense in 2022

By Matt Galatzan10 hours ago
USATSI_18157021
Football

Texas Two Step: Longhorn WR's Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor Offer Dynamic Duo

247Sports listed Neyor and Worthy as the third best receiver duo in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee11 hours ago
Jalen Hale
Recruiting

Texas In Top 3 For Top WR Jalen Hale

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff21 hours ago
USATSI_18143525
Football

Texas Ranked No. 4 In Preseason Big 12 Poll

The Big 12 released their conference predictions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 7, 2022