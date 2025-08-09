Texas Longhorns Running Backs Finally Reuniting: 'It's Going to Be Crazy'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have a deep history of elite running backs that have come through the program over the years, but the backfield was met with some adversity last season.
After the season-ending injuries to CJ Baxter and Christian Clark, the depth at running back was tested. Someone had to step up, but Quintrevion Wisner did that and then some.
Now looking to replicate his 1,000-yard season and the only returning SEC running back to have reached that mark last year, Wisner will be doing so with his partner in crime by his side once again.
Quintrevion Wisner "Really Happy" to Have CJ Baxter Back
Wisner met with reporters Thursday and talked about his excitement to reunite on the field with Baxter, who returns from the season-ending knee injury that cost him the 2024 campaign.
As a freshman, Baxter finished with 138 carries for 659 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 156 yards. He was expected to be the starting running back as a sophomore. Instead, Wisner and Jaydon Blue both saw action before Wisner completely took over the reins during SEC play.
"The thing about me and Cedric, we came in together," Wisner said. "So it's nothing like being able to play with the running backs that you came into college with. He went down last year, so that kind of tilted things. But just being able to have him back in the room with us, and me and him attacking defense like we're about to, it's going to be crazy."
After primarily playing on special teams during his freshman year, Wisner ended last season with 226 carries for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns along with 44 catches for 311 yards and one score through the air.
Doak Walker Award
As a result of their proven production, both Baxter and Wisner were recently named to the Doak Walker Award watch list given annually to the nation's best running back. The award has been won by former Longhorns like Ricky Williams (twice), Bijan Robinson, Cedric Benson and D'Onta Foreman, meaning Wisner and Baxter have some major history to live up to.
But despite the noise, Wisner is focused on one thing at a time while also cherishing the time he has back with Baxter.
"I''m don't really pay attention to it, because it's just a watch list at the end of the day. There's nothing set in stone," Wisner said. "Nobody's saying you're gonna win it, so I'm gonna let my work do the talking. And I'm just really happy to have CJ back."