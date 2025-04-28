Former Texas Longhorns DB Expected to Medically Retire
Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Ryan Watts' brief NFL career has unfortunately come to a premature end after just one season.
On Monday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected Watts in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, announced that they are releasing him after consulting with medical professionals. Watts, 23, suffered a severe neck injury in the Steelers' final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 24.
"Unfortunately, today we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster," Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. "After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan's representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time. We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life."
Watts transferred to Texas in 2022 after spending the first two years of his career at Ohio State. In 24 games with the Longhorns over two seasons, of which he started 23, he posted 89 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six passes defended and one interception. The Little Elm, Texas native was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2022.
Coming out of Little Elm High School, Watts was one of the better defensive backs in the 2020 class, according to major recruiting outlets. He played at cornerback, safety and wide receiver as a senior en route to earning second-team All-State honors.
Then last year, Watts was part of a Longhorns draft class that featured 11 players, the most in program histoy until they had 12 players drafted this year. He was the second-to-last Longhorn selected, with him and defensive back Jordan Whittington - who went to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 213 - rounding out the class.
While it hurts for Watts to give up his NFL dream so soon, his health obviously takes priority above all else. Hopefully, he will be able to enjoy a happy and healthy life after football.