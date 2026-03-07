What Can Spring Football Practices Show You About the 2026 Texas Defense?

The Texas Longhorns will have a new defensive identity in 2026 with the arrival of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Muschamp returns to the Forty Acres for a second stint after serving as the DC under Mack Brown from 2008-10. Since then, he has spent time at Florida, Auburn, South Carolina and Georgia.

His hiring gives head coach Steve Sarkisian a proven Southeastern Conference defensive mind to lead the unit. The Longhorns' upcoming spring practice schedule will serve as the opening stages for Muschamp to begin building his defense's foundation following the transfer portal window.

Here are three aspects to Texas' defense that spring football can be expected to tell us more about:

Building a force in the trenches

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu (93) reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Muschamp's physicality starts with physicality from his defensive line to stagnate a run game and overpower opposing offensive fronts. In the transfer portal, he added a couple players that have the size to help in that effort.

Arkansas transfer Ian Geffrard (6-5, 389 lbs) and LSU transfer Zion Williams (6-4, 360 lbs) both add big frames beneficial for Muschamp's scheme, and will get their first chances to carve out roles for themselves at nose tackle in the upcoming month.

Returning the likes of Hero Kanu, Alex January and Maraad Watson at defensive tackle gives Texas the chance to have reliable depth across the interior. Spring practices provide Muschamp and defensive line coach Kenny Baker with the opportunity to begin installing an attitude for the new-look defense.

Replacing the impact players lost in the second and third line

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) breaks up a pass ahead teammate Michael Taaffe (16) during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the linebacker room, Texas lost much of its 2025 in-the-box production through the exits of Anthony Hill Jr., Liona Lefau and Trey Moore, but made a splash in the portal through the addition of Pittsburgh transfer Rasheem Biles.

Florida State transfer Justin Cryer and Akron transfer Markus Boswell add other new presences to help make up for the departing production in the second line. Spring practices could confirm how Muschamp and linebacker coach Johnny Nansen choose to align their new faces, and returning ones like Ty'Anthony Smith and Brad Spence, across the MIKE, WILL and SAM roles. Or, it could at least show how they are experimenting.

In the secondary, Texas now moves on without impact safety Michael Taaffe and cornerback Malik Muhammad, as well as cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, to the NFL Draft. Those exits lead to Jelani McDonald becoming the leader of the third line, Kade Phillips and Rutgers transfer Bo Mascoe likely taking on huge roles at outside corner, and the door opening at free safety.

The absence of Jonah Williams — as he is currently in the middle of competition for Texas baseball — could really give Derek Williams Jr. a head start for the role next to McDonald in spring practices. As Texas looks to rebuild its second and third lines, there are plenty of players to watch as the battle for coach trust moves along.

Utilizing incoming and returning underclassmen

Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas brought in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class a year ago, adding the likes of Justus Terry, Jonah Williams, Graceson Littleton, Lance Jackson and Phillips to the mix of the defensive rotation. But now, many, if not all, of these youngsters will get the chance to earn greater roles in 2026.

At the moment, the starting defensive end spot seems like Jackson's to lose, following his first career start in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Michigan. How Texas utilizes the versatility of Terry could be another storyline notable throughout the spring and as the fall season grows closer.

The Longhorns' new freshman class, ranked third in the nation by 247Sports, brings a notable group of underclassmen to the defensive unit. Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson could very well get a shot to shine early, while Richard Wesley could earn snaps off the edge. Texas did not show hesitation in integrating some freshmen into the lineup last season, the primary example being nickel cornerback Littleton.

Texas' spring practice schedule, and ultimately the spring game, give the newest Longhorns a plethora of moments to adjust to the college speed and prove their worth just months after Early Signing Day.