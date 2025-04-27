Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Set New Program Record at 2025 NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns made program history once again at the 2025 NFL Draft.

Zach Dimmitt

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The 2024 Texas Longhorns have made program history at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

With 12 players selected, the Longhorns set a new program record in the seven-round era for the most players taken in a single draft. This also ties for the fourth-most all-time by one program, as Alabama (2018) and Ohio State (2016) both previously reached that mark.

The Georgia Bulldogs have the all-time record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Matthew Golden
Wide receiver Matthew Golden holds a Green Bay Packers jersey after being selected with the 23rd pick during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the 12 Longhorns that heard their name called this year:

- OT Kelvin Banks Jr., New Orleans Saints, No. 9 overall

- CB Jahdae Barron, Denver Broncos, No. 20 overall

- WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers, No. 23 overall

- DT Alfred Collins, San Francisco 49ers, No. 43 overall (second round)

- S Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles, No. 64 overall (second round)

- DT Vernon Broughton, New Orleans Saints, No. 71 overall (third round)

- TE Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans, No. 120 overall (fourth round)

- EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Green Bay Packers, No. 124 overall (fourth round)

- RB Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys, No. 149 overall (fifth round)

- OT Cameron Williams, Philadelphia Eagles, No. 207 overall (sixth round)

- OL Hayden Conner, Arizona Cardinals, No. 211 overall (sixth round)

- QB Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins, No. 231 overall (seventh round)

