Texas Longhorns Set New Program Record at 2025 NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- The 2024 Texas Longhorns have made program history at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.
With 12 players selected, the Longhorns set a new program record in the seven-round era for the most players taken in a single draft. This also ties for the fourth-most all-time by one program, as Alabama (2018) and Ohio State (2016) both previously reached that mark.
The Georgia Bulldogs have the all-time record with 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Here are the 12 Longhorns that heard their name called this year:
- OT Kelvin Banks Jr., New Orleans Saints, No. 9 overall
- CB Jahdae Barron, Denver Broncos, No. 20 overall
- WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers, No. 23 overall
- DT Alfred Collins, San Francisco 49ers, No. 43 overall (second round)
- S Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles, No. 64 overall (second round)
- DT Vernon Broughton, New Orleans Saints, No. 71 overall (third round)
- TE Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans, No. 120 overall (fourth round)
- EDGE Barryn Sorrell, Green Bay Packers, No. 124 overall (fourth round)
- RB Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys, No. 149 overall (fifth round)
- OT Cameron Williams, Philadelphia Eagles, No. 207 overall (sixth round)
- OL Hayden Conner, Arizona Cardinals, No. 211 overall (sixth round)
- QB Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins, No. 231 overall (seventh round)