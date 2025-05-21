Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Capable of Taking Big Step in Sophomore Year?

Ryan Wingo is expected to take on a full-time starting role in the Texas Longhorns offense in the 2025-26 season.

Tyler Firtel

Texas Longhorns receiver Ryan Wingo (5) runs the ball during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Longhorns receiver Ryan Wingo (5) runs the ball during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last season, the Texas Longhorns had one of the preeminent and deepest pass-catching units surrounding quarterback Quinn Ewers. Entering the 2025-26 season, the Longhorns will once again have a strong core, but with a very different look.

The exits of Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Gunnar Helm have left a gap expected to be filled by transfers, recruits and retentions in conjunction.

A true freshman last year, Ryan Wingo is expected to take on a much bigger role in Steve Sarkisian's offense in year two. In 2024-25, Wingo collected 29 receptions, 472 yards and 2 touchdowns on 55 targets.

Ryan Wingo
Texas Longhorns receiver Ryan Wingo (5) makes a catch during practice at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On CBS Sports' Cover 3 Podcast Summer School Series, Horns247's Eric Henry talks about the potential of Wingo in the context of top freshman wide receivers' numbers last year.

"Jeremiah Smith (of Ohio State) and Ryan Williams (of Alabama) -- those were the two freshman wide receivers who took over college football and made a name for themselves, right," Henry said. "If you compare the number of targets that Smith and Williams got, Ryan Wingo saw about half of those because he was playing in an offense with an Isaiah Bond, with a Matt Golden, with a Gunnar Helm. If Ryan Wingo saw the number of targets that those two guys had, he would have similar numbers. So Texas has that type of stud receiver on their roster."

A five-star out of St. Louis, Missouri, Wingo was 247Sports' seventh-ranked wide receiver prospect in the Class of 2024. In his first season in Austin, Wingo put on display his combination of size and speed, being able to both run by defenders and also make plays in one-on-one situations.

Many of Wingo's receptions were in pockets down the middle of the field with yards after the catch. Expected to be Texas's primary X receiver, the Longhorns can foresee much more of that.

With an existing connection to Arch Manning and a familiarity with Sarkisian's offense, Wingo will be relied on early and often in the Texas passing game. The task with start a tough Week 1 matchup as the Longhorns head to Columbus to face Jeremiah Smith and the Buckeyes.

