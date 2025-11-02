Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Receives Positive Injury Update
Back in Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time in over a month, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.
Against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, he turned the first play of the game into a 75-yard touchdown reception, electrifying the home crowd and putting Texas on the board immediately.
However, when Wingo went down on a screen play later in the quarter, the same fans who erupted in cheers for his score were forced to question the status of his health for the remainder of the matchup against the Commodores. Texas secured the 34-31 win, and afterwards, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shared a positive injury update on Wingo.
Steve Sarkisian Says Ryan Wingo Could Have Returned in "Emergency"
Wingo picked up 14 yards and a first down off a screen pass in Texas’ third offensive possession of the game, but he emerged from the play with a thumb injury that would end up keeping him out of the rest of the game.
Fortunately, Sarkisian said that Wingo could have returned if the Longhorns were desperate.
“In an emergency, he could have went back in today,” Sarkisian said of Wingo.
This bodes well for Wingo's status moving forward. He followed the statement by saying that he doesn’t anticipate Wingo missing games due to the injury, but still doesn’t for certain yet.
Ryan Wingo's Stats This Season
Wingo has been a crucial receiver for the Longhorns so far this season, recording 31 receptions and 593 receiving yards. He only added two receptions before going down on Saturday, but against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, he logged five receptions for a career-high 184 yards, averaging 36.8 yards per catch.
Having him back could be crucial ahead of the next few matchups approach against the Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies. Luckily, the star receiver and the rest of his team have a bye week to heal minor wounds and restore fresh legs before heading to Athens in two weeks.
More will likely be revealed about his practice status and ability to return in the near future, but Sarkisian’s postgame comments on the injury indicate that it isn’t major.
Saturday’s win means Texas gets to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation for at least a little bit longer, but as coaches and players within the program have emphasized, they are taking things on a week-by-week basis.