Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Receives Positive Injury Update

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo endured a thumb injury in the first quarter of Saturday's matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores, and head coach Steve Sarkisian shared more about his status following the game.

Payton Blalock

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs for a 75 yard touchdown after catching a pass on the first play of the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Back in Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium for the first time in over a month, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.

Against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, he turned the first play of the game into a 75-yard touchdown reception, electrifying the home crowd and putting Texas on the board immediately. 

However, when Wingo went down on a screen play later in the quarter, the same fans who erupted in cheers for his score were forced to question the status of his health for the remainder of the matchup against the Commodores. Texas secured the 34-31 win, and afterwards, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shared a positive injury update on Wingo.

Steve Sarkisian Says Ryan Wingo Could Have Returned in "Emergency"

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan WIng
Wingo picked up 14 yards and a first down off a screen pass in Texas’ third offensive possession of the game, but he emerged from the play with a thumb injury that would end up keeping him out of the rest of the game.  

Fortunately, Sarkisian said that Wingo could have returned if the Longhorns were desperate.

“In an emergency, he could have went back in today,” Sarkisian said of Wingo.

This bodes well for Wingo's status moving forward. He followed the statement by saying that he doesn’t anticipate Wingo missing games due to the injury, but still doesn’t for certain yet.

Ryan Wingo's Stats This Season

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo
Wingo has been a crucial receiver for the Longhorns so far this season, recording 31 receptions and 593 receiving yards. He only added two receptions before going down on Saturday, but against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, he logged five receptions for a career-high 184 yards, averaging 36.8 yards per catch.

Having him back could be crucial ahead of the next few matchups approach against the Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies. Luckily, the star receiver and the rest of his team have a bye week to heal minor wounds and restore fresh legs before heading to Athens in two weeks. 

More will likely be revealed about his practice status and ability to return in the near future, but Sarkisian’s postgame comments on the injury indicate that it isn’t major.

Saturday’s win means Texas gets to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation for at least a little bit longer, but as coaches and players within the program have emphasized, they are taking things on a week-by-week basis.

Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

