Texas Longhorns Are Contenders Again Thanks To Arch Manning's Growth
The Texas Longhorns keep on winning, and now extend their streak to four games, after their 34-31 win over the number nine-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores. In a triumphant return home to the Forty Acres, they get one of their biggest wins of the season, in a statement victory.
They managed to do it despite the absence of Michael Taaffe and despite injuries to Ryan Wingo and Jelani McDonald, which occurred during the contest. It was another great performance from the Longhorns offense, which has really found their identity the last two weeks.
Arch Manning continues to show improvement, demonstrating signs of the quarterback play that fans were expecting before the season. With this level of play, the Longhorns are beginning to resemble the preseason number one-ranked team they were expected to be two months ago.
Arch Manning's Confidence Levels Keep Growing
For Manning, it was another week of being efficient and productive at the quarterback position. With a limited week of practice after being in concussion protocol, the Longhorns knew they would have their signal-caller back before the game, and felt confident he would be able to perform at the level they needed him to.
"He really technically was cleared Thursday," Steve Sarkisian said post-game when speaking to the media. "We took one more precaution, just to make sure when he woke up Friday, that he was in a good space ... Arch felt great about it all week, but we had to go through the process to get him to that point."
Manning was good to go, turning in a 25 for 33 performance with 328 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while avoiding throwing an interception. He continues to show week after week that he knows how to play safe, while still holding the ability to rip off big plays when they are given to him.
"I do think he's [Manning] grown up. I mean, he just, he looks so much more mature you know," Sarkisian said while talking about Manning's growth this season. "He looks so much more poised, he looks so much more confident, and he's got a lot more trust in those guys around him."
The in-game experience, combined with the continuity of playing alongside his teammates, has elevated his game to its current level. Now, with a four-game winning streak and a gauntlet of a schedule remaining for the Longhorns, their offense and Manning continue to improve at just the right time.