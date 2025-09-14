Texas Longhorns' Ryan Wingo Still Believes in Arch Manning
While there was undeniably a ton of hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning before the season, there were also plenty of people doubting him. Those doubts usually centered around his lack of experience, as he hadn't even thrown 100 collegiate passes prior to this season.
However, no one could've foreseen just how rough he'd look. On Saturday against UTEP, a team the Longhorns were favored by more than 40 points against, Manning completed just 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He at least rushed for two touchdowns, but with how much he struggled passing, it's hard to take much solace in that.
If Manning's performance against Ohio State in Week 1 caused many to doubt him, then Saturday's performance caused many to press the panic button. However, one of the Longhorns' top wideouts isn't giving up on him.
Ryan Wingo Shows Confidence in Arch Manning
After the game, Longhorns star wide receiver Ryan Wingo came to Manning's defense when asked about him, even though the two failed to connect on a would-be touchdown in the first quarter.
“Arch is a great quarterback. The same great quarterback," Wingo said. "Our chemistry isn’t down. I think it’s improving, especially later in the game, like everyone else in the country.”
Manning also expressed regret over his overthrow on that play, but also relief that they connected for a four-yard score later in the game.
"Ryan's a really good player. I got to be able to get him the ball and let him make plays," Manning said. "He made a play today late in the game. Get it to him earlier, and let him show his athletic ability.
"I told him after [the touchdown], right now let's catch our groove and get rolling. So hopefully we can build off this, even though there was a lot of negative, build off it and get better, because that's the only thing we can do now."
Wingo finished as the Longhorns' leading receiver with three receptions for 32 yards, but that's well below where he wants to be. As long as he's helping the Longhorns win, though, he'll be OK.
“I’m really a team player, so I feel like it’s not hard for me to stay in the game at all. I feel like when the running backs bust open plays, I don’t touch the ball at all. So, even when they make a big play, it can get me into the game more. I kind of just keep going and never really get bored with the game.”