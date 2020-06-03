LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Safety Target Sets June 15 Commitment Date

Chris Dukes

Kennedale prospect JD Coffey has set a commitment date for June 15. 

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Kennedale is the No. 7 safety, No. 29 player in the state of Texas and No. 173 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Rated the No. 1 safety in the state by most recruiting services, Coffey has drawn attention from many of the top dogs when it comes to recruiting defensive backs around the country including LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Washington, but many experts see the Longhorns as the current leader.

“He just has an innate ability to understand the game,” high school coach Barrett said. “He’s a true student of the game; he enjoys watching video, he listens intently, and he applies what he learns. He’s not a big talker in the weight room or in the locker room, but everything changes when he steps onto the field. He makes all the checks and all our calls. He’s the traffic cop back there.”

Four different people from 247 have rated Coffey as a Texas lean with several of them doing so with extremely high confidence. 

He had high remarks for the Longhorns during an interview with Longhorns Country a few weeks back. 

“Austin is a great town with a lot of opportunities,” he said.

