Texas Longhorns' Second Scrimmage Has One Question the First Couldn't Answer

The Texas Longhorns are getting closer and closer to opening kickoff against Texas State on September 5th. This week, another important fall scrimmage awaits them on Saturday.

During Texas' first fall camp scrimmage, several key players had to sit out because of the flu. Guys like Rasheem Biles, Ty'Anthony Smith, and John Meredith III did not participate. Hopefully, Texas will get those players in action on Saturday.

This is the final dress rehearsal the media will see before the first game. There is one question that the second fall camp scrimmage could answer.

Which Position Battles Are Officially Decided?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During fall camp, we've seen multiple players impress the coaching staff. But this week's scrimmage could give an idea of who the actual starters are on the roster.

Trevor Goosby's recent knee injury has opened up a spot on the offensive line. That group has been subject to curiosity as Steve Sarkisian looks to find the right pieces up front. In the first scrimmage, the starters, from left to right, were Goosby, Laurence Seymore, Connor Robertson, Brandon Baker, and Melvin Siani.

That alignment will likely stay the same except for left tackle. Whoever plays there has some big shoes to fill. Goosby might be available week one, but it's important to see who emerges at left tackle in case Goosby isn't ready.

Another question is at running back. Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown are the clear top backs, but Saturday could make the picture clearer. Derrek Cooper's emergence during fall camp has been fun to watch, but he'll be competing for fewer carries.

Jonah Williams is also turning heads this fall. The safety has shown no signs of slowing down after offseason shoulder surgery. He's impressed Sarkisian.

"And we knew early on there might be some hesitation," Sarkisian said. "Any time you have a shoulder surgery it's like, can I trust this thing to tackle and to be physical in the way I need to play? And early on I think we felt some of that hesitation, but the trajectory has looked like this, and that's a positive."

It'll be interesting to see if Williams' development means he's earned a possible starting role or will be utilized as a depth piece. That's what this scrimmage could answer. Texas has to finalize its depth chart soon, and Saturday could provide clarity.

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