Jonah Williams is Turning Heads Following His Recent Fall Camp Performances

For the Texas Longhorns, one of the biggest stories and question marks heading into the 2026 season for head coach Steve Sarkisian's squad is who will be taking over the starting spot at safety next to Jelani McDonald.

And currently hanging onto that position is veteran safety Derek Williams Jr., who opted to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to the Forty Acres. Williams Jr gives the new-look Texas defense an experienced presence in the back end of the secondary.

However, pushing Williams Jr. is one exciting sophomore who is now finally turning heads and will look to make the starting spot a competition or stake a claim to be the No. 3 safety in the secondary.

Jonah Williams is Showing Off His Elite Skill Set

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams (9) tackles Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making a surge in the Texas secondary is sophomore safety Jonah Williams, now fully healthy after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery back in March for an injury he sustained on the diamond.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Sarkisian broke down the reasoning behind Williams having the surgery during the 2026 baseball season.

"When we made the decision, our staff, the baseball staff, Jonah and his family, to have the surgery when he had it, which sacrificed the remainder of his baseball season; that was somewhat strategic to get him ready for training camp," Sarkisian said. "That allowed the rehab time to happen during the spring; allowed for June and July for him to start our PRP activities, the strength and conditioning program, the running with Coach Becton, and that allowed him to be fully cleared for training camp."

The former five-star prospect and No. 1 safety in the country in the 2025 recruiting class has benefitted from the collective decision to undergo the surgery, as Williams was able to get ample time to rehab this offseason.

However, Sarkisian understood that it could take Williams some time to get back to full health, not just physically but also mentally.

"And we knew early on there might be some hesitation," Sarkisian said. "Any time you have a shoulder surgery, it's like, can I trust this thing to tackle and to be physical in the way I need to play? And early on I think we felt some of that hesitation, but the trajectory has looked like this, and that's a positive."

Through the first few weeks of camp, Williams has done nothing but impress, and his stock took another big jump after his performance during the Longhorns' first scrimmage of fall camp.

The safety would make a big-time play on the first drive of the scrimmage, intercepting a pass in the end zone from Arch Manning intended for wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. And Sarkisian gave Williams lofty praise for his interception when he spoke on Monday.

“The range that he has at safety is real," Sarkisian said. "He’s an outfielder in baseball. He can track the ball, and so the interception that he made was a very instinctual play. But you saw the ball skills. It was natural. The timing to jump to make that play. Those are all just natural instincts and skill set that he has."

While Williams earning a starting spot is possibly an uphill battle, there's no doubt that he will see the field in some capacity if he can stay healthy.

The second-year safety has the natural athleticism and a unique skill set to be one of the top contributors for the Texas secondary, and if Williams' improvement throughout Fall Camp continues, his talent could be too much to keep on the sideline.

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