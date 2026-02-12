Texas Longhorns Secure Official Visit From 5‑Star OL

The Texas Longhorns scored a major recruiting win this week as elite 2027 offensive line prospect Ismael Camara has scheduled an official visit to Austin. The four-star from Gilmer, Texas is currently rated the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class.

During the offseason, the Longhorns made it clear that they needed to change their mindset on how they recruit and evaluate their offensive linemen that enter the program. After a less-than-ideal showing in the trenches in 2025, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff have made it apparent that they're intent on getting more dominant up front.

The Longhorns securing a visit from Camara is a meaningful step in a recruitment that's expected to draw national attention. With programs like SMU, Texas A&M, LSU, and Texas Tech heavily involved, Texas knows they must deliver a standout visit experience. Camara is expected to be on campus for the weekend of June 12th.

A Key Target for the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian waits to lead his team onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Camara's recruiting profile checks every box for a future SEC-caliber offensive lineman. He brings rare size, athletic ability, and natural versatility that shows up on film. Even though he’s still relatively new to football after moving from France, he plays with the urgency and confidence of someone who’s been doing this for years.

As previously mentioned, his versatility only adds to his appeal. Even at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Camara's athletic ability allows him to move between the guard and tackle positions when needed. That's the kind of thing that makes him a recruit that can contribute from the moment he steps on campus. While he may not start as a freshman, he could certainly be a foundation piece of any offensive line after a season at the collegiate level.

Camara's accelerated growth over the last year has only strengthened that projection. His steady rise from a raw, oversized newcomer to one of the most physically overwhelming linemen in the country has caught the attention of every major program, but Texas has been one of the most consistent presences in his recruitment.

With a visit date now set, Texas now has the chance to make its pitch in person, and that weekend in June could go a long way in shaping his future recruitment. With Camara's stock continuing to rise, the Longhorns know their battling some of the biggest brands in football, but getting him on campus early gives them a shot to impress the elite offensive lineman.

