Texas Longhorns Add New Recruiting Coordinator to the Staff

The Texas Longhorns continue to show their willingness to revamp not just the roster ahead of the 2026 season, but their coaching staff as well, where they see fit.

Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian is bringing a familiar face back to the program, after he added Ben Wells to the staff as a recruiting coordinator, poaching him away from an in-state school in the Texas State Bobcats.

It's a reunion between Wells and the Longhorns as he spent three seasons there as a player from 2007 to 2009.

Familiarity In the Program

Missouri Tigers tight end Chase Coffman runs from pursuit by Texas Longhorns linebacker Keenan Robinson (1), safety Ben Wells (5) and corner back Curtis Brown (3) in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas beat Missouri 56-31. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Wells comes over to the Forty Acres in his new position and was just down the road for the previous two seasons working as the Director of Player Personnel under head coach GJ Kinne in the Bobcats program.

Now he returns to Austin, a place he once called home for three seasons, where he was a safety under then head coach Mack Brown. He was a talented high school player and a highly sought-after recruit who was ranked four stars and given a recruiting grade of 93.53, and the number 88-ranked player according to Rivals in the 2007 class.

During his tenure with the Longhorns, Wells finished with 66 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, 21 pass breakups and six interceptions. He proved himself to be a valuable ball-hawk style safety to anchor the defense in 2008 and 2009.

Wells would remain in-state, but would transfer to Stephen F. Austin for his final season of collegiate football. After wrapping up his career at SFA, he would sign with the then Washington Redskins (now known as the Washington Commanders) after not being drafted.

After just one season primarily on the practice squad, he would try his luck in the Canadian Football League, playing for the Montreal Alouettes. He would last just one year there before playing for the Arizona Rattlers, a member of the Indoor Football League. That would be his last season playing before making a few stops coaching at the high school level before rejoining the collegiate level with the Bobcats.

Bringing in Wells is another sign that the Longhorns are looking to revamp the way they handle recruiting, at the high school level, and in the transfer portal as well. With college football changing as often as it has the past few years, Sarkisian and the Longhorns have shown they are more than willing to adapt with the sport as well.

