These 5 Longhorns Could Step Up on Defense After Bowl Game Opt-Outs

The Texas Longhorns missed out on a College Football Playoff berth this season, the first time in the past two years, after finishing 9-3. This means the team will be participating in a bowl game, matching up against Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. A problem the Longhorns are facing heading into their matchup with the Wolverines is deciding who will take over for opt-out players in the game.

The team has plenty of young talent and could benefit from exposing them to difficult competition, such as Michigan.

A few of these players who may benefit the most from playing in the Citrus Bowl include the future difference makers for the Longhorns looking for their first extended opportunity.

Justus Terry - DL

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A five-star prospect in the 2025 class and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation, Terry joined the Longhorns as one of the best recruits in the country. As a freshman, Terry saw minimal playing time, recording a season high of three total tackles against Georgia in November.

Expected to be one of the team's potential difference makers in the coming years, giving him extended snaps against Michigan may be a major step in his development.

Bo Barnes - LB

Another young Longhorn on the defensive side of the ball, Barnes joined the team as the No. 4 linebacker in the 2025 class. Barnes, listed at 6-foot-1 and 244 pounds, played in three games for Texas this season, tallying one tackle.

Perhaps a key in helping replace linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. who recently declared for the NFL draft, Barnes could get his first look as a possible solution to the problem of replacing Hill.

Kade Phillips - CB

At cornerback, Kade Phillips may be the future of the Longhorns' secondary. Phillips and Kobe Black were each the No. 5 cornerbacks in their respective classes. Black, a sophomore, is coming off a performance against Texas A&M that saw him record an interception against the Aggies.

Phillips, a freshman, has made 14 total tackles and five pass breakups this season. A five-star recruit, he could see an expanded role next season. Either way, the Citrus Bowl may be a good opportunity for this duo in the absence of Malik Muhammad.

Jonah Williams - S

Jonah Williams is a highly anticipated young player on Texas. The No. 1 safety in the 2025 class, Williams is another potential superstar for the Longhorns down the road. This season, he tallied six total tackles in seven appearances.

With the Longhorn in need of filling a few positions, Williams is a prime candidate.

Xavier Filsaime - S

Filsaime is another high ranked safety awaiting his opportunity with the Longhorns. The No. 2 safety in the 2024 class, Texas has all the pieces to continue its defensive success with new talent.

Filsaime finished the season with 15 tackles in nine appearances.