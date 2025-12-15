Texas Longhorns Should Look Into These 5 Transfer Portal Players

The Texas Longhorns may not be competing for a national championship in the 2025 season, but they still have a bowl game and the entire 2026 season to think about now.

The Horns will combat the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to conclude their season after a 9-3 regular season that saw the team catch steam after two early losses in the year quickly derailed their No. 1 ranking they earned in the preseason.

Now, with the level of talent they will be losing to the NFL draft in 2026 (linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. having already declared for the draft), activity in the transfer portal will be a must for Steve Sarkisian and the Horns, and there will be no shortage of talent to fill those holes for the team.

5 (More) Players for Texas to Target in the Transfer Portal

As the Longhorns move forward in their plans for the 2026 season, here are a few additional targets for the team to keep their eyes on in their hopes to return to the national championship picture.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Nick Marsh, WR, Michigan State

The sophomore wideout out of Detroit was a reliable target for quarterback Aidan Chiles with the Spartans and provided a silver lining for the team during their disappointing 4-8 2025 season, recording 59 catches for a team-leading 662 yards and six touchdowns.

He was just as efficient during his freshman year in 2024, catching 41 passes for 649 yards and three touchdowns.

Boo Carter, Safety, Tennessee Volunteers

Carter was an effective defensive back with the Vols in 2025, recording 25 tackles, a sack, and forcing three fumbles before being released by the team in the middle of November, in which head coach Josh Heupel simply declared, "At the end of the day, there's a standard you've got to meet to be in that locker room."

With Michael Taaffe moving on to new heights on the gridiron, welcoming Carter to the 40 Acres could greatly benefit the team, as long as the same issues don't arise in Austin that they did in Knoxville.

Makai Saina, Offensive Lineman, USC Trojans

Saina officially entered the transfer portal earlier in the month, and if there's one thing that the Horns could desperately use, it's protection for Arch Manning, and they could definitely find that in Saina, who had included Texas as one of his original selections before choosing USC back in 2024.

Carlon Jones, Defensive Lineman, USC Trojans

Jones enters the portal for a second time after his short stint at USC from Nebraska, and it could be time for the Bay City native to come back home and beef up the Longhorns defensive line.

In eight games played as a redshirt freshman, Jones recorded four total tackles in eight games played during the 2025 season.

Khmori House, Linebacker, North Carolina Tar Heels

Anthony Hill's replacement could easily be sitting in Chapel Hill as we speak, and with his breakout in 2025 that saw him secure 78 total tackles, a sack, and an interception, the sophomore's talent could surely be put on display with the Burnt Orange.