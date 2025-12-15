What Will Texas' LB Room Look Like vs. Michigan After Liona Lefau Portal News?

Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore have declared for the NFL Draft. Liona Lefau will be entering the transfer portal. In their 2025 finale on New Year's Eve, the Texas Longhorns will be shorthanded at the linebacker position as they square off with the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Heavy yearly turnover has become the norm in this era of college football. For head coach Steve Sarkisian, that has certainly been the case as he's produced double-digit draft picks in back-to-back seasons.

The Longhorns will see an exodus of talent once again in 2026, so without the College Football Playoff to keep the roster fully intact for a few weeks longer, the month of December will serve as an opportunity for evaluation for Sarkisian and his staff.

Here is the group suiting up that will likely lead the linebacker group for Texas on New Year's Eve.

Texas' remaining linebackers

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ty'Anthony Smith - No. 26

Smith, a true sophomore, has recorded the fifth-most tackles this season amongst Texas defenders. He led the team in tackles against Georgia with nine, also recording one of Texas' two sacks versus the Bulldogs.

Against Arkansas, Smith was ejected for targeting in the second half on a hit that Sarkisian said he thought was a "good, clean football hit." Still, the SEC upheld the decision, and Smith was suspended for the first half of the following contest versus Texas A&M. He returned for the second half of the Lone Star Showdown and contributed four tackles as the Longhorns stifled the Aggies' offense.

Smith will take on a big role in Texas' bowl game, one that could definitely be a preview of what's to come for him in 2026.

Brad Spence - No. 14

Spence transferred to Texas from Arkansas ahead of the 2025 season and made a position change to edge rusher from linebacker in the preseason. Across the regular season, Spence accumulated 18 tackles (11 solo) and three sacks, playing his role within defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's unit.

Spence's versatility and experience at linebacker could be of importance against Michigan. With the youth in the room, Spence, who totaled 55 tackles last season as a sophomore for the Razorbacks and stepped in with effectiveness at times this year, could be crucial in the middle of the field alongside Smith.

Like Smith, this bowl game could serve as an opportunity to shine for Spence at the linebacker spot, assuming he chooses to remain in Austin.

Elijah Barnes - No. 30

A four-star linebacker in the 2025 class, Barnes is a core part of the future at linebacker for Texas.

Barnes appeared in three games this regular season, including against Arkansas, when he recorded a solo tackle in the second half with Smith not available. The exits of Hill, Moore, and Lefau ahead of the bowl game open up a chance for extra early exposure for Barnes, and he should see an expansion of snaps as a result.

Fellow freshman Jonathan Cunningham can be expected to see the field more as well. Fifth-year senior Marshall Landwehr and junior Brady Sarkisian should bring some veteran involvement to supplement the depth.

Texas kicks off against Michigan from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, at 2 p.m. CT on Dec. 31.