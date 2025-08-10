Former Texas Longhorns WR Makes NFL Debut with Minnesota Vikings
Texas Longhorns around the NFL are seeing their professional debut this past weekend in week one of the preseason.
These Texas alumni span teams across the league, including the Minnesota Vikings, where former Longhorn wide receiver Silas Bolden is looking to make his mark.
With Texas, Bolden's biggest role was his special teams contributions, where he took on a majority of punt returns for the season. The Vikings wanted to see Bolden in that same role, taking a punt return for Minnesota yesterday against the Texans.
How Bolden Performed Against the Texans
Bolden signed a contract with the Vikings after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft. In 2024, he spent his fifth collegiate season with the Longhorns in a special teams and wide receiver role.
At punt returner, Bolden recorded 315 return yards on 30 attempts and scored one touchdown on special teams. His best game of the season took place in the college football playoffs quarterfinal game against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Bolden tallied 80 yards in this contest on two attempts, one of which he returned 75 yards for a touchdown.
Against the Texans on Saturday, Bolden had a single return attempt for eight yards. After catching the punt, Bolden cut to his right near the far sideline and found little running room allowed by Houston. Bolden also took snaps at wide receiver, one of twelve players to do so for Minnesota in the game. Bolden's one catch for three yards was the second-lowest in the game for the Vikings.
If Bolden hopes to make an impact in the NFL, it will most likely have to be on special teams. Aside from the fact that punt return was Bolden's main priority at Texas, with more return attempts and return yards than receptions and receiving yards, the Vikings also already have a loaded wide receiver room.
Justin Jefferson, one of the league's top receivers, and Jordan Addison round out the Vikings' top two receivers. Together, the duo combined for 2,408 receiving yards in 2024 and 19 touchdowns. Currently on the Vikings depth chart, Bolden is not even listed with the wide receivers, but is listed as the third-string punt returner instead, according to ESPN.
Though he had few opportunities to showcase his elusiveness and speed in week one of the preseason, he will have a few more opportunities before the start of the 2025 regular season. The Vikings will play the New England Patriots this Saturday, where perhaps Bolden will have more opportunities to showcase his skills for Minnesota and make the team's final roster.