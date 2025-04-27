Texas Longhorns WR Silas Bolden Signs Contract After 2025 NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Silas Bolden went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but it didn't take long for him to end up on a rookie minicamp roster.
Bolden announced on X that he's signing with the Minnesota Vikings, which now gives him a shot at making the final 53-man roster later this offseason if he impresses the coaching staff.
Bolden finished his first and only season at Texas with 23 catches for 267 yards and one touchdowns along with one fumble recovery for a score, which came in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma. He also had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Arizona State.
Take a look at his announcement:
Bolden impressed in front of scouts at Texas' Pro Day. He showed off his speed with a 4.38 40-yard dash time along with impressing in passing drills with Quinn Ewers. He made a diving catch down the right sideline that was reminiscent of the one he nearly came up with against UTSA this past season. Bolden also showed solid hands and quickness on short and intermediate routes, something he found production with during his occasional targets in the passing game.
"I came here to show everybody who I was," Bolden said. "When I got that exposure in the playoffs, I made some plays, and that's really what put me out there for those scouts that I can play football. I came here to succeed. It doesn't matter how big you are. When you go out there and play hard, you gonna make some plays."
Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who also went undrafted amid some off-the-field legal issues, told Texas Longhorns on SI at Pro Day that Bolden deserves to be drafted based on what he did during the 2024 season.
"Just off the sheer fact of his athleticism," Bond said on why Bolden deserves to get drafted. "He's an extremely explosive guy, let alone on offense. He's a special teams threat, taking kick returns back. So he definitely deserves to get drafted."