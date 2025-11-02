Texas Longhorns Skyrocket Up Polls After Win Over Vanderbilt
After coming into the season as the No. 1 team in the AP and Coaches polls, the Texas Longhorns haven't exactly lived up to expectations this year.
The Longhorns entered Week 10 at a respectable 6-2, but three of their wins were against lowly teams in non-conference play, two were in overtime against SEC bottom feeders, and by far their best win of the season came by 17 points over rival Oklahoma. For a team many picked to win the national championship before the season, Texas didn't exactly look the part for much of the season.
That changed on Saturday, however, as the Longhorns knocked off the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores 34-31 in a shootout at Darrell K Royal. Arch Manning, who worked through concussion protocol after last week's win over Mississippi State, had his best game of the season, as he threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to victory. The fourth quarter got a bit dicey, but the Longhorns held on to earn a statement win.
After that performance, the Longhorns may just be back, and the polls seem to think so.
Texas Longhorns Among Biggest Risers in AP, Coaches Polls
Following the win, the Longhorns jumped all the way up to No. 13 in the AP Poll, a seven-spot rise from last week. That puts them alongside the biggest risers in this week's ranking, alongside Oklahoma - which is still ahead of Texas despite losing by 17 points - and Utah.
This is the Longhorns' highest ranking since their loss to Florida on Oct. 4, which knocked them out of the AP Poll entirely before the Oklahoma win brought them back in. It's not the preseason No. 1 ranking, but it shows that they've gained the trust of voters back.
In the Coaches Poll, the Longhorns also came in at No. 13, a six-spot rise from last week. They still find themselves one spot behind Oklahoma - which also rose six spots after a road win over Tennessee - and are the sixth-highest ranked team in the SEC. On the other side, Texas is one spot ahead of Georgia Tech, which suffered its first loss of the season Saturday against NC State.
This season hasn't been the dream that the Longhorns expected, but with just one loss in SEC play, all their goals are still ahead of them. Can they reach those goals, though? That's the million-dollar question.