Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Praises TE Room, Reveals His 'Pleasant Surprise'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns might not have the same kind of star power at tight end last season with the loss of Ja'Tavion Sanders, but coach Steve Sarkisian is still showing tons of confidence at that position while emphasizing its importance headed into the fall.
"Naturally in our system, that room is really important," Sarkisian said of the tight ends when speaking to the media on April 9.
Here's what he said about each of the team's top-three tight ends:
Gunnar Helm
"Gunnar a year ago had a really good season for us," Sarkisian said. " ... We put more on Gunnar's plate and he really responded at a high level. You can feel his confidence this spring. He's got a great understanding of our offense, he's extremely smart, he's tough. He made more plays last year in the passing game, and I think we're seeing that more this spring."
Amari Niblack
"As Amari is working himself, in you start to see the flash stuff from him, now we gotta strive for the consistency," Sarkisian said.
Juan Davis
"The other guy at that position who has been a real pleasant surprise for me has been Juan Davis," Sarkisian said. "He's by far and away had his best spring with us. Everybody's path and journey is different than others. He came in with JT and Gunnar, and now here he is in this spring, and he's playing at a high level. He's playing physical, he's playing fast, he's making plays in the passing game."