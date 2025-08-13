Texas Longhorns Standout Players and Injuries Update After Scrimmage
The show is officially in motion, as the Texas Longhorns underwent their first program scrimmage of preseason training camp on Saturday.
With the Longhorns’ season opener kicking off Aug. 30 against the Ohio State Buckeyes — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian reflected on scrimmage takeaways and player performances.
Injuries and standout performers
Offensive tackle Nick Brooks and tight end Nick Townsend were among the two players that didn’t finish the scrimmage on Saturday. Although, no need to worry — Sarkisian clarified in a media availability on Aug. 11 that the two are both healthy and back to playing.
“Both practiced all day today, and were great. So, nothing serious,” Sarkisian said.
Regarding impressive performers, Sarkisian mentioned wide receiver Aaron Butler making some good plays throughout the scrimmage, as well as linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith having had a great camp so far.
However, Sarkisian said that the two standout players that excited him the most were running back Cedric "CJ" Baxter and defensive back Derek Williams Jr.
“I was really pumped about Cedric Baxter (on) Saturday — he ran hard, he ran physical, that was encouraging,” Sarkisian said. “Derick Williams, was another guy, he had his best day, which was day nine, and both of those guys coming off those injuries. So, those were probably the two biggest guys that excited me the most.”
Moving forward
Sarkisian highlighted that despite a sloppy scrimmage, he enjoyed the competitiveness and physically of it on both sides of the ball.
“Naturally, in a first scrimmage, it’s always going to be a little bit sloppy, (with) pre-snap penalties and things like that, we’re definitely going to have to clean up from an offensive perspective.”
Coming out of the scrimmage, Sarkisian said the team’s focus on Monday’s practice was the offensive operation pre-snap.
“Our motions, formations, shifts are a big part of what we do — and procedurally we just, were not very good Saturday,” Sarkisian said. “So we made it a huge emphasis today… and I think the guys understood the message, and really tried to get better at that. So, that was critical.”
Reiterating that being on the same page collectively is key. Further, Sarkisian said he emphasizes maintaining presentness among players and coaches so they don’t get too ahead of themselves.
“That’s the challenge, I think, as a coach — ‘Am I pushing the right buttons every morning, to motive all 110 players and all the coaches that we have, to be really intentional today,’” Sarkisian said. “(Emphasizing) ‘Focus on today, be where our feet our, and not get caught worrying… looking down the road, and miss what’s right in front of you.’”
Sitting two and a half weeks out from kickoff, the Longhorns’ methods of staying present to focus on their growth and continue making adjustments prove to set them up for success as they enter their season.