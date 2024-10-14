Texas Longhorns DB Derek Williams Jr. Suffers Season-Ending Injury
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns secondary has suffered a brutal blow on the injury front ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
When speaking to the media Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that safety Derek Williams Jr. will have surgery after suffering a season-ending injury in the 34-3 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. It's unclear what injury he's dealing with.
"Derek will be out the remainder of the season," Sarkisian said. "He'll have surgery here in a couple weeks unfortunately."
Williams Jr. had to be helped off the field in the second half and appeared to have trouble putting weight on his lower body. He finished the game with four total tackles (all solo) a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Williams Jr. missed the games against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State before returning against the Sooners.
He finishes the season with 11 total tackles and an interception. He picked off Davis Warren in the win over Michigan. Last year as a freshman, the 6-2, 195-pound defensive back recorded 42 tackles and two passes defended in 13 games.
Without Williams Jr., the back line of the secondary will look to lean on Andrew Mukuba, Michael Taaffe, Jelani McDonald and Jordan Johnson-Rubell. Through six games this season, the Longhorns have allowed 6.3 points per contest while surrendering an average of 126.0 passing yards, both of which lead the SEC.
No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.