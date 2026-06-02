Texas Longhorns Star Colin Simmons Delivers Chilling Message to Ohio State

Texas defensive end Colin Simmons ended his second season with the Texas Longhorns with an achievement that he had been seeking since the start of the season.

The edge rusher began the 2025-26 year with hopes for both a national championship title and a personal status as the leading edge rusher in the SEC. Although Simmons got off to a rough start, at first leading the country in penalties rather than productivity, he finished the season leading the SEC in sacks with 12.

Now, Simmons has turned his attention back to that first goal that he has yet to accomplish: A national title for the Texas Longhorns.

If they are going to do that, however, they'll have to deal with the Ohio State Buckeyes first.

And Simmons is more than ready for that challenge.

Simmons Seeks Revenge Against Ohio State

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons (11) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Simmons has had the national championship on his mind since the season ended, right before the Longhorns headed into spring camp after a busy offseason of recruiting transfers and making changes to the program.

Now, as Texas football prepares for its summer offseason, Simmons is reiterating the one-track focus that has consumed him since the Longhorns failed to make the College Football Playoffs last season.

He wants a national championship for the Texas Longhorns, and he wants to be on the field win they finally hold the title in their hands. That goal begins with the Longhorns' truest test of the season: A second rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"We're coming. There's business to be taken care of," Simmons said.

Ohio State is an opponent that Texas has failed to beat again and again, even in the Longhorns' best seasons. Beating the Buckeyes isn't so much of a traditional rivalry game as it is a way to earn redemption from all the missed chances that losses against Ohio State has afforded Texas.

Starting with a loss in the 2024 College Football Playoffs in the Cotton Bowl, the matchup has steadily deepened into a must-watch game with extremely high stakes — especially on Texas' end. Last year's season-opening loss turned out to be a foreshadowing of the year ahead, with the Longhorns just not quite being able to follow through.

It's only fair for Simmons to view this game with the kind of gravity that it begs for. A Texas team that can finally beat Ohio State is also a Texas team that has a good chance to win the program's first national championship since 2005.

"National championship, dog, the national championship," Simmons told On3's Pete Nakos. "All the individual rewards will come with it, but I just want to win. Win, win, win."

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