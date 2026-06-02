Colin Simmons Makes Expectations Clear for Texas Longhorns' 2026 Season

The beauty that comes with a program like Texas football is that the goal never changes from season to season. It's simple: Win.

The Longhorns are a national powerhouse whose fan base believes their program should be in the College Football Playoff discussion every season, and rightfully so. But it's even more special when players from the program also understand that assignment.

Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons recently shared his expectations for the team's 2026 season with On3. Let's just say his comments will have most in the burnt orange ready to run through a brick wall.

Just Win, Baby!

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"National championship, dog, the national championship. All the individual rewards will come with it, but I just want to win. Win, win, win," Simmons said.



When one of the best players on the team has a mentality like this, it's hard not to want the season to start as soon as possible. Last season, the expectations of this team were going to be nearly impossible to match. Many around the media were ready to crown Arch Manning the greatest college quarterback of all time before he even had a full season under center.

However, given that things may have started a little slower than many originally thought, the Longhorns still finished the season 10-3, with big wins over the Vanderbilt Commodores and that one team that wears maroon a little ways north.

A Star On The Edge

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

All of the national media talk will still surround Manning this season. That's what comes with having a legendary last name. However, Simmons is the kind of talent that could hear his name called early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Longhorns star led the SEC in sacks last year with 12. Leading that conference in any category is impressive, let alone one of the most talked about categories in college football. If the offense matches the defense this season, it could be a fun year for the Longhorns faithful.

The expectations are high, but would you really want it to be the other way? Head coach Steve Sarkisian has built a program that strikes fear in the hearts of its opponents. Now is the time for this program to take the next leap and add some College Football Playoff hardware to the trophy case.

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