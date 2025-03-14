Longhorns Star Ryan Wingo Underwent Offseason Surgery - REPORT
Ryan Wingo was expected to make an impact in one way or another heading into his freshman campaign with the Texas Longhorns. That said, no one could foresee the impact he would actually have.
However, apparently he had that major impact with a metophorical hand tied behind his back.
According to reports from Orangebloods.com's Anwar Richardson, Wingo underwent offseason LASIK surgery ahead of spring football to help repair what was described as 'very poor vision' on the field.
"According to my sources, Texas WR Ryan Wingo recently had LASIK surgery after the staff discovered he was struggling with very poor vision after struggling in workouts," Richardson said on X. "Apparently, he dealt with it last season. However, he'll clearly see those dimes from Arch Manning this season."
In 2024, Wingo established himself within the offense this season while proving that he's a big play waiting to happen. Through the first seven games of his collegiate career, he tallied 16 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns along with three carries for 87 yards. He ended the year with 29 catches for 472 yards and two scores and five carries for 100 yards.
Wingo received tons of praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for his emergence last season.
"He's a hard-working guy. He understands he doesn't know everything. He wants to be coached and he takes tough coaching," Sarkisian said. "But when you find out, how's the guy gonna know that he might play early as he makes the plays when his opportunities come his way, and that showed up in the spring game. That showed up in our scrimmages in fall camp. He didn't disappoint in week one, he made some explosive catches and then obviously last week in Ann Arbor, had the big reverse that got us inside the five-yard line."
