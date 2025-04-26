Steve Sarkisian Predicts San Francisco 49ers Will Get 'Great Things' From Alfred Collins
The Texas Longhorns have had a plethora of picks so far in the 2025 NFL Draft, including stout defensive tackle Alfred Collins. The newest San Francisco 49ers was selected in the second round with the 43rd overall pick.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shared his thoughts on the fourth Longhorn taken in the draft, with more coming.
"When you think about our run of defensive tackles, Alfred is a guy who had the opportunity to play behind and learn from some real pros," Sarkisian said.
In 2022, Collins junior year, he was behind other NFL draft picks T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II.
"That helped him a lot, and he embraced it by being patient and seizing the moment when his opportunity came," Sarkisian said.
Collins more than siezed the moment when his opportunity arrived, he made a statement out of it as well. Totaling 55 tackles his last season of college, with 27 solo tackles and 28 assisted tackles as well. He also had 5.5 tackles for loss, including one sack and one forced fumble on the season, sending his draft stock rising as the year came to an end.
"Alfred is a big, physical player. He's a guy that has really grown up in our program. He's an excellent first and second down player who also has the ability to rush the passer on third down. His senior year was a great one, and he made plays in the biggest moments, but he's just tapping into how good he can be. I really think his best football is ahead of him."
Collins did step up in the biggest moments, combining for ten tackles in the College Football Playoffs, with six coming against Arizona State.
Now, as the Longhorns Alumni takes his talent to the next level, Sarkisian believes the DT will "do great things for the San Francisco 49ers.".