Will Texas Longhorns Break NFL Draft Record? Day 3 Preview
Through the first two days of the NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns have had six players selected so far. That is a list of players that includes three first-round picks in Kelvin Banks Jr., Jahdae Barron, and Matthew Golden. Meanwhile, Alfred Collins, Andrew Mukuba, and Vernon Broughton, all heard their names called Friday night.
After entering draft week with hopes of potentially breaking the NFL Draft record for most players selected from a single school, the Longhorns find themselves in contention to do so. As we've previously written, that record is currently held by the Georgia Bulldogs, who set it in 2022 with 15 players.
That number is the most players taken from the same school in modern draft history. Which is an important note, considering the "modern" era is talking about just the drafts in which the NFL held seven-round drafts. Regardless of the era, though, the Longhorns hold the all-time draft record at 17 players taken in the 1984 NFL Draft, which had 12 rounds.
Now they are looking to hold the record in both eras, which is still a possibility as the draft reaches its third and final day. Texas still has 14 players available to be selected, which is a list that includes:
- Quinn Ewers
- Barryn Sorrell
- Cameron Williams
- Gunnar Helm
- Jake Majors
- Jaydon Blue
- Isaiah Bond
- Silas Bolden
- Bill Norton
- Hayden Conner
- Gavin Holmes
- David Gbenda
- Juan Davis
- Morice Blackwell Jr.
- Velton Gardner
Ewers is one of the biggest names on that list. The three-year starting quarterback in Austin has been most commonly projected to go in the fourth round. With five quarterbacks already taken through the first three rounds, it will be intriguing to see where Ewers is drafted.
Then there are others like Cameron Williams, Gunnar Helm, and Isaiah Bond. All starters and productive players at Texas. They are among the most likely players to be drafted on Day 3, and the Longhorns will certainly need them to reset the NFL Draft record.
Day 3's coverage of the NFL Draft will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT.