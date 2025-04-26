San Francisco 49ers Select Texas Longhorns DL Alfred Collins in NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers just got a massive upgrade on their defensive front.
After showcasing his talents on the front lines of the Texas Longhorns defense, defensive lineman Alfred Collins was selected by the 49ers with the 43rd pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Collins, a native of Bastrop, TX, accepted the Texas offer over schools such as Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.
Since then, he has been a force for both Tom Herman and Steve Sarkisian, especially in the most recent 2024 season, where he totaled 55 tackles (27 solo, six for loss), one sack, and was a monster in stopping team's running games, a key factor in the Longhorn defense that only allowed 109 rushing yards per game in 2024.
For someone that looks up to Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones so much, his intensity sure does match that of the three-time Super Bowl champion.
Collins' sack in 2024 was just one of seven he accrued through his collegiate career, and his fierce rushing defense will make him a perfect fit for the 49ers.
The 49ers missed the playoffs this past season after making it to the Super Bowl in 2024. Adding Collins to the fold now helps bolster a defense that could be the driving force toward getting San Francisco back to the postseason in 2025.