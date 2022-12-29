Skip to main content

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Primed for Alamo Bowl Breakout vs. Washington

Following an up-and-down first season, Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has full faith in quarterback Quinn Ewers ahead of the Alamo Bowl.

When Quinn Ewers announced he would be transferring to Texas following his freshman year at Ohio State, it was seen as one of the biggest recruiting wins in Steve Sarkisian's time in Austin. 

After all, when you're considered one of the best recruits in the history of recruiting services, it's a big deal for whoever lands you. That lucky team just so happened to be the Longhorns entering their second season under Sarkisian. 

What transpired in Ewers' first season as a Longhorn was what you'd expect from a freshman taking his first meaningful snaps at the college level - up-and-down performances. 

When he was on, he was on. Against Alabama Ewers threw for 134 yards on 9-of-12 passing. No, that wasn't his final stat line, but his stat line in less than a quarter of play before exiting with an injury. 

Upon his return from injury? Just your typical ho-hum, 289 yards and four touchdowns on 21 of 31 passing. Of course, he did struggle as well. Most notably against Oklahoma State, which saw him go 19-for-49 for 319 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Cowboys.

All in all, Ewers finished his first season throwing for 1,808 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 56.6 percent of his passes in just nine games.

Sarkisian was proud of how his young quarterback handled that adversity though, and of his ability to bounce back.

"One thing that is hard when you’re a young player and you have some instant success is that you think you do have it figured out," Sarkisian said. "There’s a lot that goes into playing quarterback at this level, and whether it’s on the field, off the field, fighting through adversity, persevering through adversity, and I think Quinn has had to do that."

Now, though, Ewers will have to step up even more in the Alamo Bowl as the Longhorns take on a potent Washington team. Without the running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, the Longhorns will look to Ewers to get it done, with Sarkisian noting how well he's performed in practices leading up to Thursday.

"The past couple weeks he’s probably thrown the ball and we’ve executed the passing game better than we have for the last couple months, quite frankly," Sarkisian said. "

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jaylan ford w3243
Play
Football

Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19512822
Play
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Longhorns vs. Washington

The Longhorns return to the Alamo Bowl once again to take on the Huskies, in search of their ninth win.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Alamo Bowl 'Tryout'? Arch Manning Arrival Creates Pressure For Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

According to one analyst, Quinn Ewers has a lot to prove on Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl

By Matt Galatzan

"That’s encouraging because I think that a lot of that is his buy-in, his want-to, his commitment to it. Not that he wasn’t committed before, but there’s another level of commitment that you go to as a player." 

Ewers' first season as a Longhorn, while inconsistent, showed a lot of reason to be positive. If he can build on the highs, as most freshman do, then he could be something special for Texas. 

Most importantly, though, Sarkisian praised his perseverance when handling difficult stretches of play. 

"We live in a world of instant gratification, and perseverance is kind of a little bit of a lost trait," Sarkisian said. "But when you see guys that have it and you see them fight through, I think there’s another level of gratification that you can go to, and I think Quinn has seen that, and we’ve seen it in him."

The Alamo Bowl will not define the entirety of Ewers' career at Texas, but it is an opportunity for him to put the country on notice and take that next step as a quarterback.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

jaylan ford w3243
Football

Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington

The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19512822
Football

How to Watch, Listen and Stream Longhorns vs. Washington

The Longhorns return to the Alamo Bowl once again to take on the Huskies, in search of their ninth win.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Quinn Ewers
Football

Alamo Bowl 'Tryout'? Arch Manning Arrival Creates Pressure For Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers

According to one analyst, Quinn Ewers has a lot to prove on Thursday night in the Alamo Bowl

By Matt Galatzan
marcus carr 34
Men's Basketball

Marcus Carr Erupts for 41 Points, Longhorns Cruise Past Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had the best performance of his collegiate career in Tuesday's win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19470464
Football

Washington Huskies Playmakers to Watch vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview

The Huskies have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball that will make the Alamo Bowl interesting.

By Connor Zimmerlee
sir jabari rice e3
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Preview & How to Watch

The Texas Longhorns finish off early-season non-conference play with a meeting against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Tuesday.

By Zach Dimmitt
jaylan ford w3243
Football

Longhorns LB Jaylan Ford Reveals What Makes Washington Huskies 'Creative'

The Washington Huskies have one of the best offenses in the nation, presenting a real challenge for the Texas Longhorns and linebacker Jaylan Ford.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19470508
Football

Washington Huskies vs. Longhorns: Alamo Bowl Preview

The Longhorns once again return to the Alamo Bowl where they will take on the Huskies.

By Connor Zimmerlee