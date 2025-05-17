Where Does Steve Sarkisian Rank Amongst Best Coaches in College Football?
College football fans young and old, whether they throw the horns up or down, will not hesitate to label Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian as one of the best and most well-rounded coaches in the game of college football today.
His first season as a head coach in the Southeastern Conference almost couldn't have gone better, leading the Longhorns to a 13-3 overall record, tying the school record for most wins, which also came in 2005 and 2009, the former being their most recent national championship season.
Sarkisian has led the Burnt Orange to the final four of the College Football Playoff in the past two seasons and currently holds a 38-17 record since taking over head coaching duties at the 40 Acres.
But where does he fit in compared to the other notable coaches in the NCAA?
Friday morning, ESPN released an article ranking their top 10 picks for the best college football coaches in 2025, and the former Nick Saban understudy found himself ranked fifth on the list, with another Saban protege, Georgia's Kirby Smart, topping the list for the second consecutive year.
After all, Smart did best Sarkisian on the field in the 2024, twice, making the two-time national champion coach a prime selection as college football's best.
Right behind Smart in second? The other coach that defeated Sarkisian and the Longhorns and later went on to clinch his first national championship, Ohio State's Ryan Day.
Here is the full top 10 list, per ESPN:
1) Kirby Smart, Georgia
2) Ryan Day, Ohio State
3) Dabo Swinney, Clemson
4) Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
5) Steve Sarkisian, Texas
6) Dan Lanning, Oregon
7) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
8) James Franklin, Penn State
9) Kyle Whittingham, Utah
10) Matt Campbell, Iowa State