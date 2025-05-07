Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Earns Major Praise From Other College Coaches
Steve Sarkisian has yet to fail at positively impacting his Texas Longhorns football team since his hiring in 2021, and it should be no surprise that he has been great at assuring that his men have found success in the NFL after they depart the Forty Acres as well.
In Tom Herman's last two seasons in Austin, 2019 and 2020, only five Longhorns were drafted in those years combined. And none of them went in the first or second round.
And in 2022, not a single Texas Longhorn's name was called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the draft, only the second time in school history that had ever occurred.
But in the past three years that Sarkisian, the former Washington and USC coach and Alabama offensive coordinator, has held his position, the Longhorns have seen 28 players drafted to the pros, including five going in the first round, including running back Bijan Robinson in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons, and wide receiver Matthew Golden headed to the Green Bay Packers in this year's draft.
And now, Sark has found some praise from his fellow SEC coaches about it, especially after 12 Longhorns were taken in the 2025 draft, a record for the University of Texas at Austin in the seven-round draft era.
One SEC coach, in an interview with ESPN, highlighted the progress that the Burnt Orange have made in the past three years under Sarkisian's control.
"Texas had a huge number, they set the record," said the coach. "Three years ago, they didn't even have anyone, and now he sets the record. That's pretty impressive by Sark."
An offensive coordinator, also from the SEC, praised the defense, who have seen significant improvement since Sarkisian arrived.
"Especially on defense, they are ridiculous."
Taking the team from a 5-7 record in 2021 to championship contention in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the impact that Steve Sarkisian is having on the Texas Longhorns both currently on the team and those that go off to the NFL seems to only be beginning and won't be slowing down anytime soon.
And after an incredible debut season in the SEC, one can only imagine how dominant the team will continue to be with Sarkisian leading the charge.