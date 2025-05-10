Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Talks Transfer Portal, Roster Retention
With NIL on the incline and the transfer portal becoming increasingly accessible, the issue of roster retention has reached new heights in college football.
NIL can incentivize players to spend more time in college, but it can also motivate players to pack their things and leave to follow money or more playing time.
Players no longer have to sit out a year of eligibility after transferring as of 2021, which makes it more challenging for coaches to convince these younger players who didn’t accumulate meaningful minutes to forgo the transfer portal and embrace returning to the same program to continue developing.
In a recent interview with college football analyst Josh Pate, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed how he approaches conversations with players when the transfer portal opens up in the spring.
His main priority is transparency, and he navigates each conversation based on a “form” of each rostered player that evaluates GPA, statistics on the field, any issues off the field and weight room performance.
“Okay, that’s a snapshot of where you’re at,” Sarkisian explained to Pate. “And then I sit down with each player and say, ‘Here’s where you’re at, okay, here’s where you can improve.’ Even a guy who’s got straight A’s, he’s all-conference. He’s this, he’s that. Well, how are we going to get better? How are we going to improve?”
From there, he leverages what he and his coaching staff has accomplished in seasons past and what they plan to accomplish in the future to show players why they should buy in.
Twenty-eight Longhorns have been selected between the last three NFL drafts alone, and Texas has reached the College Football Playoff for the past two years.
“They all have dreams and aspirations,” Sarkisian said. “And now having that opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this is kind of the blueprint, and I may not be where I’m supposed to be right now, but if I keep working, if I keep doing things the right way, that can become a reality for me down the road.' ”
While Texas has the capital to obtain players through the NIL and the portal, they also have the resources to develop players who choose to see their college years through in burnt orange.