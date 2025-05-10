Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Talks Transfer Portal, Roster Retention

In a college football landscape where the transfer portal is more relevant than ever, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian explains how he handles situations with his players and the portal.

Payton Blalock

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
With NIL on the incline and the transfer portal becoming increasingly accessible, the issue of roster retention has reached new heights in college football. 

NIL can incentivize players to spend more time in college, but it can also motivate players to pack their things and leave to follow money or more playing time.

Players no longer have to sit out a year of eligibility after transferring as of 2021, which makes it more challenging for coaches to convince these younger players who didn’t accumulate meaningful minutes to forgo the transfer portal and embrace returning to the same program to continue developing.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview with college football analyst Josh Pate, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed how he approaches conversations with players when the transfer portal opens up in the spring.

His main priority is transparency, and he navigates each conversation based on a “form” of each rostered player that evaluates GPA, statistics on the field, any issues off the field and weight room performance.

“Okay, that’s a snapshot of where you’re at,” Sarkisian explained to Pate. “And then I sit down with each player and say, ‘Here’s where you’re at, okay, here’s where you can improve.’ Even a guy who’s got straight A’s, he’s all-conference. He’s this, he’s that. Well, how are we going to get better? How are we going to improve?”

From there, he leverages what he and his coaching staff has accomplished in seasons past and what they plan to accomplish in the future to show players why they should buy in.

Twenty-eight Longhorns have been selected between the last three NFL drafts alone, and Texas has reached the College Football Playoff for the past two years. 

“They all have dreams and aspirations,” Sarkisian said. “And now having that opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this is kind of the blueprint, and I may not be where I’m supposed to be right now, but if I keep working, if I keep doing things the right way, that can become a reality for me down the road.' ”

While Texas has the capital to obtain players through the NIL and the portal, they also have the resources to develop players who choose to see their college years through in burnt orange.

PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

